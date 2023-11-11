Marvel Must Haves – “The Marvels”

Welcome back for another edition of Marvel Must Haves. This epic merchandise campaign continues and today Marvel’s focus is on the new film The Marvels.

Ready to dive into the film? Read Bekah’s review of the movie, and catch up on all the news about The Marvels on our guide page. Plus, check out the other Marvel Must Haves for all of your merchandise needs!

The Marvels

Carol Danvers is back, and she’s not alone! Joining the fight are Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel who team up with Captain Marvel to stop Kree leader Dar-Benn from destroying other worlds.

Collectibles

We promise, your Marvel collection has room for more Pop! figures especially for designs as cool as these!

Funko Pop! Moment: The Marvels – Ms. Marvel/ Captain Marvel/photon Figure Set – 3pk (target Exclusive)

If you’re not feeling the Pop!s, then perhaps Hasbro’s Marvel Legends action figures (6-inch) might do the trick. This assortment of collectibles is part of the Totally Awesome Hulk Build-a-Figure wave and each comes with a body part or accessory to assemble Hulk!

Clothing and Fashion Accessories

Dress your best in Marvel fashions from Her Universe, BoxLunch and shopDisney. We love that Her Universe has apparel that replicates hero suits while also looking trendy and being comfortable to wear.

BoxLunch has exclusive styles like the Captain Marvel jersey to add the perfect punch to your look; and shopDisney offers a mini backpack, jackets and T-shirts for adults and kids so that everyone can rep The Marvels.

Seeking out ways to up your accessory game? Don’t miss out the mini backpack offerings with designs featuring Flerkins, The Marvels, and Captain Marvel’s signature logo. Then tap into your dressy side with a beautiful two tone necklace from Pandora.

