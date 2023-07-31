“The Marvels” Funko Pop! and Pocket Pop! Collectibles Now Available for Pre-Order

This fall Captain Marvel is back for another feature film, and she’s not alone! Yes, Nick Fury will be back for more action, but he’s not the only one. Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau aka Photon will be adding their special skill sets to the fight and we can wait to see this group in action. Ahead of the movie’s release, Funko is introducing their first wave of Pop! figures and pre-orders for these awesome collectibles are open at Entertainment Earth.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will be further exploring the story of Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel with a sequel film and this time she’s teaming up with Ms. Marvel and Photon.

Of course a new movie means new Funko Pop! figures of core characters we already know as well as a few mystery folks we’re anxious to learn more about.

This wave of Funko Pop! includes six characters as well as a Previews Exclusive version of Monica that glows in the Dark.

There are also three companion Pocket Pop! key chains so you can bring your favorite heroes with you on the go. The full The Marvels lineup includes: Captain Marvel Nick Fury Ms. Marvel Photon Dar-Benn Prince Yan

The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta and arrives in theaters on November 10, 2023.