Go Higher Further Faster with Epic Merchandise from “The Marvels”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly changing and the next entry in this amazing franchise —The Marvels— is about to hit the big screen! In just a few days we’ll know what lies ahead for Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan, but first this trio has to tackle the beast that is merchandise!

It’s not every day that super powered beings team up to save the world (Universe? Multiverse?) but today is one of those days as Captain Marvel, Photon, Ms. Marvel, and even Goose the cat Flerken join forces. Ok, so this team up might not be as epic as all the Avengers in Endgame, but we’re still super excited to see them in action, especially bringing their unique vibes to merchandise collections from retailers like BoxLunch, Funko, shopDisney, Chewy and more.

Blast off on a galactic adventure with the universe’s most stellar team! Join Kamala Khan, Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau on their mission to defeat evil and protect the innocent with this exclusive Pop! Moment, featuring: Pop! Ms. Marvel, Pop! Captain Marvel, and Pop! Photon. Complete your Marvel Studios’ The Marvels collection with these exclusive, cosmic Super Heroes!”

Funko POP! Moment: The Marvels – Ms. Marvel/Captain Marvel/Photon Figure Set (Target Exclusive) – $39.99

Kamala Khan has encountered much in her Ms. Marvel adventures, but nothing could prepare her for a cosmic adventure alongside her idol, Captain Marvel! Grow your collection with this Marvel Legends figure that features premium deco and multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

Marvel Legends Series Ms. Marvel Action Figure – $24.99

Calling all kids and kids at heart! You control the action and adventures with this LEGO set of the The Hoopty Spaceship complete with super hero crew. Higher. Further. Faster. Together!

LEGO® Marvel The Hoopty – $89.99

You definitely make a super statement everywhere you go when dressed in Captain Marvel fashion from Her Universe. This gorgeous maxi dress is inspired by Captain Marvel's floor-length gown from the film and features dramatic cold shoulders and embroidered signature star symbol.

Her Universe Marvel The Marvels Captain Marvel Maxi Dress – $64.90

Need something a bit more casual? Our Universe is turning to the Flerken species with a very special Flerkitten woven button-up. The split design has Flerkens on one half and on the other half, their signature tentacles peeking out above the chest pocket. Eww! But also Aww!

Our Universe Marvel The Marvels Flerken Split Woven Button-Up – $48.90

Nothing says team quite like a jersey and you can rep The Marvels with this red, blue, and gold shirt that’ll have you chanting “higher, further, faster!” The hockey styles cut features embroidery on the front including Captain Marvel and The Marvels logos, as well as a C for Captain and, on the back, "Danvers 19" lettering.

Marvel The Marvels Carol Danvers Hockey Jersey – BoxLunch Exclusive – $59.90

Continuing with the theme of “team” shopDisney delivers a fun assortment of apparel like this dramatic black denim jacket that spotlights Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Photon. The ladies are silhouetted on the dynamic screen art on the back, along with the film's title. A peek at the front show a trio of symbols embroidered on the chest pocket below the title.

The Marvels Denim Jacket – $79.99

Pandora Jewelry is feeling the call of the MCU and this Captain Marvel-inspired necklace will be a star piece in your collection. The 14k gold-plated unique metal blend features an eight-point star with a row of pavé on its sides and "HIGHER FURTHER FASTER" engraved on the back. The necklace is adjustable to two lengths so fans can find the perfect fit for them.

Marvel Captain Marvel Octogram Star Two-tone Pendant Necklace – $165

Yep, you need a new Loungefly mini backpack and we’re loving this The Marvels Group design that brings together three stellar super heroes. On the front the trio stand together in a Loungefly exclusive art style while below them a star-shaped symbol takes shape on the front zipper pocket. Oh, what’s this? The bag has glow-in-the-dark details helping you to achieve the cosmic style you’ve always wanted.

The Marvels Symbol Glow Mini Backpack – $80

The world always looks better with shades on! DIFF Eyewear taps into the classics with their Captain Marvel design that combines retro-modern energy with sleek gold frames. Uniquely colored red-to-blue gradient lenses pay homage to Carol Danvers and the Captain Marvel emblem on the brow bar completes the look.

Marvel’s Captain Marvel Aviators – $115

RockLove has spotlighted both Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel and now they’re turning their attention to Monica Rambeau! This gorgeous handcrafted in sterling silver necklaces features a sculpted energy burst sigil flanked with sparkling crystals. Glittering black and white cubic zirconia are channel set to emulate the color blocking of her iconic suit. The adjustable sterling silver cable chain comes with a RockLove signature tag.

Marvel Studios The Marvels Crystal Captain Monica Rambeau Necklace – $99

Corkcicle wants you to live your best hydrated life and if you can tap into the energy of Captain Marvel, even better! This Sport Canteen comes in two sizes, boasts a variety of energetic colors and a durable finish that's made to last. Keeps items cold for 25 hours or hot for 12 hours.

Marvel Sport Canteen – Captain Marvel – $47.95

Even your pet knows the power of Captain Marvel or at least they will with this plush rope dog toy exclusive to Chewy. Velboa plush material is ideal for all the playdates and snuggle sessions with your furry friend. Features two sewn-in squeakers and a connected rope for extra playtime fun.

Marvel's Captain Marvel Plush with Rope Squeaky Dog Toy – $10.10

