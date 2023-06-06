New Wave of Marvel Legends Figures Features “The Marvels,” Totally Awesome Hulk Build-A-Figure

Teamwork makes the dream work and of the most anticipated team ups in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is heading our way this fall. That’s right we’re talking about The Marvels! As luck would have it, Hasbro has just unveiled their line of Marvel Legends figures themed to the movie and guess what? It’s a Build-A-Figure wave!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

They might not be the Fantastic Four or the Avengers, but Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan have a lot going for them. All three women are powerful on their own, but combined? Let’s just say, you don’t want to get in their way!

Hasbro is focusing on the trio of heroes—and a few other characters— in their newest wave of Marvel Legends figures. The lineup includes: Captain Marvel Photon (Monica Rambeau) Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan Marvel Boy Karnak Commander Rogers Iron Man



The “Sheroes” are based on their appearance in The Marvels while the other four characters are presented in their comics-inspired looks. If that's not enough, this wave is a Build-A-Figure series and each comes with a part to assemble the comics-inspired Totally Awesome Hulk (aka Amadeus Cho) figure.

As always, the Marvel Legends line features 6-inch scale collectibles boasting premium detail, deco, and multiple points of articulation. They’re perfect for imaginative play, dynamic display and even epic photo shoots.

The Marvel Avengers Marvel Legends series will be available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and other major retailers starting June 7 at 1pm ET.

Check back soon for a link to this awesome series.

Captain Marvel is a powerful solo act, but now has a real shot at redemption as team member of The Marvels!

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES CAPTAIN MARVEL

Includes figure, 4 entertainment-inspired accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order 6/7 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and other major retailers

Monica Rambeau’s life changed forever at Westview, where her exposure to reality-altering energy imbued her with the power to perceive and manipulate all energy along the electromagnetic spectrum.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES PHOTON

Includes figure, 2 entertainment-inspired accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order 6/7 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and other major retailers

Kamala Khan has encountered much in her Ms. Marvel adventures, but nothing could prepare her for a cosmic adventure alongside her idol Captain Marvel!

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MS. MARVEL

Includes figure, 3 entertainment-inspired accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order 6/7 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and other major retailers

A Kree warrior from an alternate reality, Noh-Varr aka Marvel Boy is the self-appointed protector of Earth and member of the Young Avengers.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL BOY

Includes figure, 2 comics-inspired accessories and 2 Build-A-Figure parts

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order 6/7 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and other major retailers.

Through mental discipline, the Inhuman known as Karnak has mastered the ability to perceive the flaws and weak points in any person or object.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL’S KARNAK

Includes figure, 2 comics-inspired accessories and 2 Build-A-Figure parts

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order 6/7 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and other major retailers.

Steve Rogers is chosen to take a lead role in global security after the dissolution of Norman Osbron’s corrupt H.A.M.M.E.R. agency.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES COMMANDER ROGERS

Includes figure, 1 comics-inspired accessory and 1 Build-A-Figure part

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order 6/7 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and other major retailers.

Following his apparent demise at the hands of Onslaught alongside the other Avengers, Tony Stark returns home with a new armor and new focus.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES IRON MAN (HEROES RETURN)

Includes figure and 4 comics-inspired accessories, including alternate hands and 2 blast FX .

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Summer 2023

The Marvels:

Three powerful heroes are about to team up and don’t worry, Nick Fury is tagging along too. Captain Marvel, Photon, and Ms. Marvel are back for more adventures in this highly anticipated film directed by Nia DeCosta. The fun begins in theaters on November 10th.

More Marvel Legends:

Is it time to grow your Marvel collection? Check out these new pre-orders inspired by some of Marvel’s movie and comic book characters

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!