New Marvel Legends Series Squadron Supreme Two-Pack Coming Soon from Hasbro

Hasbro is diving into Marvel’s “Heroes Reborn” comic series for their latest addition to their Marvel Legends series. Fans will soon be able to add Nighthawk and Blur to their collection with this new Marvel Legends Series Squadron Supreme two-pack.
- The high-flying Nighthawk and super-speedy Blur ally with each other and the Squadron Supreme to defend their Earth.
- Celebrate the Marvel universe with this Marvel Legends Series Squadron Supreme Marvel’s Nighthawk and Marvel’s Blur figure set.
- These quality 6-inch scale Nighthawk and Blur figures feature deco inspired by the characters’ appearances in Squadron Supreme comics.
- The set includes the two figures and seven comics-inspired accessories.
- Nighthawk and Blur have been around in the Marvel Universe since the ‘60s and ‘70s, but these particular versions of the character have been lifted right from the 2021 “Heroes Reborn” comic series.
- In that series, some of our heroes were brought to a new universe, one protested by the Squadron Supreme of America, which included these two characters.
- This new Marvel Legends Series Squadron Supreme two-pack will be available this fall. Be sure to check back for pre-order information when it becomes available.