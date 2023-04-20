Hasbro Presents Super-Sized Super-Adaptoid Action Figure in Honor of the Avengers 60th Anniversary

Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line is taking fans “Beyond Earth’s Mightiest Heroes” with an action figure themed to Super-Adaptoid. That’s right folks, Hasbro is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Avengers in style with an awesome version of this classic villain.

Marvel Comics has had a lot of fun creating interesting villains and characters with unique power sets, and one of the more interesting, though undiscussed personas is Super-Adaptoid.

This massive creature has the ability to mimic and adapt any superpowered being so you can imagine he caused some serious trouble for the Avengers, X-Men and even the Fantastic Four!

Now, instead of wreaking havoc for heroes, fans can bring this baddie to their Marvel Legends collection and keep him on display where he belongs.

While Super-Adaptoid is part of the Marvel Legends line of 6-inch scale action figures, this dude stands a whopping 12-inches tall!

As always, Marvel Legends figures feature premium detail, deco, and multiple points of articulation making them great for imaginative play or dynamic display.

The Super-Adaptoid Marvel Legends figure is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and sells for $69.99

and sells for $69.99 It is expected to ship to fans in August 2023. A link to this incredible collectible can be found below.

“Originally developed by Advanced Idea Mechanics (AIM) to combat Captain America, the Super-Adaptoid can duplicate the powers and abilities of heroes nearby allowing it to contend with the entire Avengers team.”

Avengers 60th Anniversary Marvel Legends Super-Adaptoid 6-Inch Scale Action Figure – $69.99

Comes with green variations of Captain America's shield and Thor's hammer

Ages 4 and up

