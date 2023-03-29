8 Awesome “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Marvel Legends Figures Set to Launch on April 10th

Okay folks, we’re just a few months away from the next foray into the Spider-Verse and Hasbro is here with a new wave of Marvel Legends figures inspired by the upcoming film.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

This June, fans will join Miles Morales for another web slinging adventure in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse .

The Across the Spider-Verse lineup will feature: Cyborg Spider-Woman Miles Morales Spider-Gwen Spider-Man 2099 The Spot Spider-Punk Peter B. Parker Jessica Drew

lineup will feature: As always, the Marvel Legends line features 6-inch scale action figures that boast multiple points of articulation, premium deco and entertainment inspired accessories. Whether used for creative play or collected to display, fans will love these quality figures from Hasbro.

The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Marvel Legends collection will be available at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers

collection Prices range from $24.99 – $58.99. Check back soon for links to the individual items.

“Cyborg Spider-Woman is part Spider-Woman, part machine — and with years of experience and a cannon for an arm, she’s seen it all! “

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES CYBORG SPIDER-WOMAN

Includes figure

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $58.99

Available for purchase 4/10 at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers

“Miles Morales faces a new villain with abilities that will take more than one Spider-Man to defeat.”

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MILES MORALES

Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for purchase 4/10 at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers

“Spider-Gwen has grown up a lot over the past two years, keeping busy between band practice and protecting her city.”

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SPIDER-GWEN

Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for purchase 4/10 at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers

“Trying to create a new superhero, Miguel O’Hara accidentally turned himself into the best Spider-Man in the multi-verse.”

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SPIDER-MAN 2099

Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for purchase 4/10 at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers

“If The Spot can realize the power of his abilities, he could become a threat to the entire universe.”

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES THE SPOT

Includes figure and 5 entertainment-inspired accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for purchase 4/10 at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers

“Hobie Brown is the British punk Spider-Man better known as Spider-Punk.”

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SPIDER-PUNK

Includes figure and entertainment-inspired guitar accessory

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for purchase 4/10 at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers

“Peter B. Parker must decide between protecting his old pal Miles and siding with his more experienced comrades.”

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES PETER B. PARKER

Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for purchase 4/10 at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers

“Jessica Drew is a modern Spider-Woman who fights crime with an arachnid’s ease.”

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES JESSICA DREW

Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for purchase 4/10 at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) comes to theaters on June 2, 2023