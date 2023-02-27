Target Exclusive “Across the Spider-Verse” Jumbo Spider-Man Funko Pop!

If you’re a Funko and Marvel fan, this week has already gotten off to a great start as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse merchandise bursts onto the scene! Among the new offerings is a Jumbo Spider-ManPop! that’s exclusive to Target.

What’s Happening:

It’s time to head back to the Spider-Verse! This summer, Sony and Marvel will be sending audiences back to the world of Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy and other Spider heroes as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse comes to theaters.

comes to theaters. In the meantime, Funko is giving us a sneak peek at what’s in store for the web slingers with their latest wave of Pop! figures

While there’s an entire lineup of collectibles to enjoy, one of the exciting exclusives options is the Jumbo Spider-Man Pop! that’s also a bobble head.

This Target exclusive is an impressive 13-inches high and features Miles-Morales as the fan favorite web slinger. He’s attached to a clear base so he can be displayed in mid-air, ready for action.

Funko Pop! Spider-man: Across The Spider-verse – Spider-man (target Exclusive) : Target – $44.99

Speaking of action, his arms are spread wide and hands are reaching back like he’s just propelled himself into the air. Not only is his pose cool, but Miles is dressed in his awesome signature suit that has a navy hue.

The Spider-Verse is about to get messy and we’re ready for it! The Jumbo Spider-Man Pop! is available for pre-order exclusively at Target

This collectible measures 13-inches tall and comes in window-box packaging.

More Exclusives:

Bring the entire Spider-Verse to your home with exclusive Pop! figures from every corner of the internet!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) comes to theaters on June 2, 2023