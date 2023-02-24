Target Exclusive “Across the Spider-Verse” Miles Morales Funko Pop! Coming Soon

If you’re a Funko and Marvel fan, this week has already gotten off to a great start as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse merchandise bursts onto the scene! Among the new offerings is a Miles Morales Pop! that’s exclusive to Target.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Are you ready to swing back into the Spider-Verse? This summer, Sony and Marvel will be sending audiences back to the world of Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy and other Spider heroes as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse comes to theaters.
- In the meantime, Funko is giving us a sneak peek at what’s in store for the web slingers with their latest wave of Pop! figures.
- While there’s an entire lineup of collectibles to enjoy, one of the exciting exclusives options is the Miles Morales Pop! that’s also a bobble head figure.
- This Target exclusive gives us a look at Miles Morales outside of his Spider-Man persona and he seems pretty happy just keeping things casual.
Funko Pop! Spider-man: Across The Spider-verse – Miles Morales (target Exclusive) : Target – $14.99
- Miles is dressed in khakis, an athletic jersey, jacket and hi-tops. And like any teenager, he’s got his smartphone handy!
- The Spider-Verse is about to get messy and we’re ready for it! The Miles Morales Pop! is available for pre-order exclusively at Target for $14.99.
- This collectible measures 4.6-inches tall and comes in window-box packaging.
More Exclusives:
Bring the entire Spider-Verse to your home with exclusive Pop! figures from every corner of the internet!
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) comes to theaters on June 2, 2023