Target Exclusive “Across the Spider-Verse” Miles Morales Funko Pop! Coming Soon

If you’re a Funko and Marvel fan, this week has already gotten off to a great start as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse merchandise bursts onto the scene! Among the new offerings is a Miles Morales Pop! that’s exclusive to Target.

Are you ready to swing back into the Spider-Verse? This summer, Sony and Marvel will be sending audiences back to the world of Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy and other Spider heroes as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse comes to theaters.

comes to theaters. In the meantime, Funko is giving us a sneak peek at what’s in store for the web slingers with their latest wave of Pop! figures

While there’s an entire lineup of collectibles to enjoy, one of the exciting exclusives options is the Miles Morales Pop! that’s also a bobble head figure.

This Target exclusive gives us a look at Miles Morales outside of his Spider-Man persona and he seems pretty happy just keeping things casual.

Funko Pop! Spider-man: Across The Spider-verse – Miles Morales (target Exclusive) : Target – $14.99

Miles is dressed in khakis, an athletic jersey, jacket and hi-tops. And like any teenager, he’s got his smartphone handy!

The Spider-Verse is about to get messy and we’re ready for it! The Miles Morales Pop! is available for pre-order exclusively at Target

This collectible measures 4.6-inches tall and comes in window-box packaging.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) comes to theaters on June 2, 2023