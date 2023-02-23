Amazon Exclusive “Across the Spider-Verse” Translucent Spider-Man Funko Pop! Now Available for Pre-Order

If you’re a Funko and Marvel fan, this week has already gotten off to a great start as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse merchandise bursts onto the scene! Among the new offerings is a Translucent Spider-Man Pop! that’s exclusive to Amazon.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- In just a few months, Sony and Marvel will be sending audiences back to the world of Miles Morales and various other Spider heroes as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse comes to theaters.
- In the meantime, Funko is giving us a sneak peek at what’s in store for the web slinger with their latest wave of Pop! figures.
- While there’s an entire lineup of collectibles to enjoy, one of the exciting exclusives options is a translucent Spider-Man Pop! that’s also a bobble head figure.
- Fans can swing by Amazon to discover this exclusive collectible of Miles Morales in full on Spider-Man mode. He’s showcasing his camouflage ability and looks nearly invisible!
Funko Pop! Marvel: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse – Spider-Man Translucent – $15.00
- To help give off the feeling of action, the Pop! comes on a clear base so that Miles can be suspended in mid air.
- The Spider-Verse is about to get messy and we’re ready for it! The Spider-Man Translucent Pop! is available for pre-order exclusively at Amazon for $15.00.
- This collectible measures 4-inches tall, comes in window-box packaging and is expected to ship at the end of May 2023.
More Exclusives:
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) comes to theaters on June 2, 2023