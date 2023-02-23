Amazon Exclusive “Across the Spider-Verse” Translucent Spider-Man Funko Pop! Now Available for Pre-Order

If you’re a Funko and Marvel fan, this week has already gotten off to a great start as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse merchandise bursts onto the scene! Among the new offerings is a Translucent Spider-Man Pop! that’s exclusive to Amazon.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

In just a few months, Sony and Marvel will be sending audiences back to the world of Miles Morales and various other Spider heroes as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse comes to theaters.

comes to theaters. In the meantime, Funko is giving us a sneak peek at what’s in store for the web slinger with their latest wave of Pop! figures

While there’s an entire lineup of collectibles to enjoy, one of the exciting exclusives options is a translucent Spider-Man Pop! that’s also a bobble head figure.

Fans can swing by Amazon

Funko Pop! Marvel: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse – Spider-Man Translucent – $15.00

To help give off the feeling of action, the Pop! comes on a clear base so that Miles can be suspended in mid air.

The Spider-Verse is about to get messy and we’re ready for it! The Spider-Man Translucent Pop! is available for pre-order exclusively at Amazon

This collectible measures 4-inches tall, comes in window-box packaging and is expected to ship at the end of May 2023.

More Exclusives:

Bring the entire Spider-Verse to your home with exclusive Pop! figures from every corner of the internet!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) comes to theaters on June 2, 2023