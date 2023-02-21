Entertainment Earth Exclusive Spider-Man 2099 Funko Pop! Now Available for Pre-Order

If you’re a Funko and Marvel fan, this week has already gotten off to a great start as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse merchandise bursts onto the scene! Among the new offerings is a Spider-Man 2099 Pop! that’s exclusive to Entertainment Earth.

In just a few months, Sony and Marvel will take audiences back to the world of Miles Morales and Funko is giving us a sneak peek at what’s in store with their latest wave of Pop! figures

While there’s an entire lineup of collectibles to enjoy, one of the exciting exclusives options is a glow in the dark Spider-Man 2099 Pop!

Dressed almost entirely in blue with deadly red accents, you know 2099 means business. With his hands in a claw formation, Spidey’s pose shows he’s ready to fight!

Of course that’s not the only epic thing about this figure, this guy also glows in the dark adding a new level of menace to your display case.

It sells for $14.99 and is expected to ship in May 2023 A link to the figure can be found below.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Man 2099 Glow-in-the-Dark Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $14.99

3 3/4-inches tall

Comes in window-box packaging

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) comes to theaters on June 2, 2023