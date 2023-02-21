Pre-Orders Now Open for “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” Funko Pop!

Marvel fans once again have the chance to join Miles Morales and alternate versions of Spider heroes as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse makes its way to theaters. Miles and crew will encounter more web slingers on this journey and Funko is showcasing the lineup with a new wave of Pop! figures (and key chains) you won’t want to miss.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

2023 is lining up to be a big year for Marvel fans as new projects have been announced for comics, films and shows. While it’s fun to play in the MCU sandbox, fans are anxious to spend time with the Sony side of things and the hero Miles Morales.

2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse blew audiences away and now the highly anticipated sequel Across the Spider-Verse promises another exciting round of action with Miles, Peter B. Parker, Spider-Gwen and even Spider-Man 2099.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Medieval Vulture Pop! Vinyl Figure #1230

Of course you can’t have a Spider-Man movie without new collectibles and Funko is here to deliver. Clear some space in your display case because an awesome assortment of Pop! figures have just been unveiled.

This wave of Spider people includes: Miles Morales Spider-Man 2099 Spider-Gwen Spider-Man India Spider-Woman Medieval Vulture Spider-Byte The Spot



Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Woman Pop! Vinyl Figure #1228

The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Funko Pop! collection is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth. Figures sell for $11.99-$14.99 and key chains are priced at $4.99-$5.99.

Funko Pop! collection is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth. Figures sell for $11.99-$14.99 and key chains are priced at $4.99-$5.99. They are expected to ship to fans in May 2023. Links to individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.**

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Man Pop! Vinyl Figure #1223 – $11.99

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Man India Pop! Vinyl Figure #1227 – $11.99

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Byte Pop! Vinyl Figure #1229 – $11.99

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Man 2099 Glow-in-the-Dark Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $14.99

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Man 2099 Pop! Vinyl Figure #1225 – $11.99

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse The Spot Pop! Vinyl Figure #1226 – $11.99

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Gwen Pop! Vinyl Figure #1224 – $11.99

Key Chains

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Man Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Gwen Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse The Spot Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $4.99

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) comes to theaters on June 2, 2023