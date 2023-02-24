Funko Exclusive “Across the Spider-Verse” Spider-Punk Pop! Coming Soon

If you’re a Funko and Marvel fan, this week has already gotten off to a great start as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse merchandise bursts onto the scene! Among the new offerings is a Spider-Punk Pop! that’s exclusive to Funko.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Are you ready to take another journey to the Spider-Verse? Sony and Marvel will be sending audiences back to the world of Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy and other Spider heroes as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse comes to theaters.

comes to theaters. In the meantime, Funko is giving us a sneak peek at what’s in store for the web slingers with their latest wave of Pop! figures

While there’s an entire lineup of collectibles to enjoy, one of the exciting exclusives options is the Spider-Punk Pop! that’s also a bobble head figure.

This Funko exclusive features an edgy version of Spider-Man complete with running eyeliner, spiky mohawk, fishnet wristbands, punk belt and heavy boots.

Spider-Punk – Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse – $15.00

Just like our girl Gwen Stacy, Spider-Punk seems to be current on the music scene and even carries around his electric guitar, which is conveniently strapped to his back.

The Spider-Verse is about to get messy and we’re ready for it! The Spider-Punk Pop! is coming soon and will be available exclusively at Funko

This collectible measures 5-inches tall and comes in window-box packaging.

More Exclusives:

Bring the entire Spider-Verse to your home with exclusive Pop! figures from every corner of the internet!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) comes to theaters on June 2, 2023