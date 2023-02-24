Funko Exclusive “Across the Spider-Verse” Spider-Punk Pop! Coming Soon

If you’re a Funko and Marvel fan, this week has already gotten off to a great start as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse merchandise bursts onto the scene! Among the new offerings is a Spider-Punk Pop! that’s exclusive to Funko.
- Are you ready to take another journey to the Spider-Verse? Sony and Marvel will be sending audiences back to the world of Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy and other Spider heroes as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse comes to theaters.
- In the meantime, Funko is giving us a sneak peek at what’s in store for the web slingers with their latest wave of Pop! figures.
- While there’s an entire lineup of collectibles to enjoy, one of the exciting exclusives options is the Spider-Punk Pop! that’s also a bobble head figure.
- This Funko exclusive features an edgy version of Spider-Man complete with running eyeliner, spiky mohawk, fishnet wristbands, punk belt and heavy boots.
Spider-Punk – Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse – $15.00
- Just like our girl Gwen Stacy, Spider-Punk seems to be current on the music scene and even carries around his electric guitar, which is conveniently strapped to his back.
- The Spider-Verse is about to get messy and we’re ready for it! The Spider-Punk Pop! is coming soon and will be available exclusively at Funko for $15.00.
- This collectible measures 5-inches tall and comes in window-box packaging.
Bring the entire Spider-Verse to your home with exclusive Pop! figures from every corner of the internet!
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) comes to theaters on June 2, 2023