“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” GameStop Exclusive Gwen Stacy Funko Pop!

If you’re a Funko and Marvel fan, this week has already gotten off to a great start as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse merchandise bursts onto the scene! Among the new offerings is a Gwen Stacy Pop! that’s exclusive to GameStop.

What’s Happening:

Are you ready to take another journey to the Spider-Verse? This June, Sony and Marvel will be sending audiences back to the world of Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy and other Spider heroes as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse comes to theaters.

comes to theaters. In the meantime, Funko is giving us a sneak peek at what’s in store for the web slingers with their latest wave of Pop! figures

While there’s an entire lineup of collectibles to enjoy, one of the exciting exclusives options is the Gwen Stacy Pop! that’s also a bobble head figure.

GameStop gets the exclusive for this release which features Gwen putting aside her alter ego to get in touch with her musical side!

Funko POP! Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Gwen Stacy Bobblehead – $14.99

Gwen is holding a pair of drum sticks in her left hand and we’re hoping this means we’ll get to see more of her playing with the Mary Janes. She’s still rocking her asymmetrical haircut (compliments of Miles) pulls off the casual look well donning teal sneakers, jean shorts and an oversized cardigan.

The Spider-Verse is about to get messy and we’re ready for it! The Gwen Stacy Pop! is available for pre-order exclusively at GameStop

This collectible measures 3.8-inches tall, comes in window-box packaging and is expected to ship at the end of April 2023.

More Exclusives:

Bring the entire Spider-Verse to your home with exclusive Pop! figures from every corner of the internet!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) comes to theaters on June 2, 2023