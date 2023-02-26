Walmart Exclusive “Across the Spider-Verse” Scarlet Spider Funko Pop!

If you’re a Funko and Marvel fan, this week has already gotten off to a great start as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse merchandise bursts onto the scene! Among the new offerings is a Scarlet Spider Pop! that’s exclusive to Walmart.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s time to head back to the Spider-Verse! This summer, Sony and Marvel will be sending audiences back to the world of Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy and other Spider heroes as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse comes to theaters.

comes to theaters. In the meantime, Funko is giving us a sneak peek at what’s in store for the web slingers with their latest wave of Pop! figures

While there’s an entire lineup of collectibles to enjoy, one of the exciting exclusives options is the Scarlet Spider Pop! that’s also a bobble head figure.

This Walmart exclusive presents not an alter ego of Spidey, but rather a genetic replica/clone of Spider-Man! Meet Ben Reilly. He’s here to kick butts and take names.

Funko Pop! Vinyl: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Scarlet Spider Vinyl Bobblehead (Walmart Exclusive) (+ Pop Protector) – $19.76

Scarlet Spider is dressed in a black and red suit, topped with a cutoff blue hoodie and a sideways spider logo. Special web shooters sit securely around his wrists and a matching tech belt means he’s ready for whatever is thrown his way.

The Spider-Verse is about to get messy and we’re ready for it! The Scarlet Spider Pop! is available for pre-order exclusively at Walmart

This collectible measures 4.6-inches tall, comes in window-box packaging and includes a special clear protector case.

More Exclusives:

Bring the entire Spider-Verse to your home with exclusive Pop! figures from every corner of the internet!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) comes to theaters on June 2, 2023