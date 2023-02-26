Walmart Exclusive “Across the Spider-Verse” Scarlet Spider Funko Pop!

If you’re a Funko and Marvel fan, this week has already gotten off to a great start as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse merchandise bursts onto the scene! Among the new offerings is a Scarlet Spider Pop! that’s exclusive to Walmart.
What’s Happening:
- It’s time to head back to the Spider-Verse! This summer, Sony and Marvel will be sending audiences back to the world of Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy and other Spider heroes as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse comes to theaters.
- In the meantime, Funko is giving us a sneak peek at what’s in store for the web slingers with their latest wave of Pop! figures.
- While there’s an entire lineup of collectibles to enjoy, one of the exciting exclusives options is the Scarlet Spider Pop! that’s also a bobble head figure.
- This Walmart exclusive presents not an alter ego of Spidey, but rather a genetic replica/clone of Spider-Man! Meet Ben Reilly. He’s here to kick butts and take names.
Funko Pop! Vinyl: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Scarlet Spider Vinyl Bobblehead (Walmart Exclusive) (+ Pop Protector) – $19.76
- Scarlet Spider is dressed in a black and red suit, topped with a cutoff blue hoodie and a sideways spider logo. Special web shooters sit securely around his wrists and a matching tech belt means he’s ready for whatever is thrown his way.
- The Spider-Verse is about to get messy and we’re ready for it! The Scarlet Spider Pop! is available for pre-order exclusively at Walmart for $19.79.
- This collectible measures 4.6-inches tall, comes in window-box packaging and includes a special clear protector case.
More Exclusives:
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) comes to theaters on June 2, 2023