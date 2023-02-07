Are you ready to revisit the Quantum Realm? Phase 5 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe kicks off on February 17th with Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania and Hasbro is contributing to the hype with a look at their new Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure wave featuring Cassie Lang.

Marvel fans are gearing up for a third Ant-Man adventure in the MCU and that means it’s time to start unveiling the merchandise collections!

With Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Not only are these awesome figures to collect, but this wave also includes a Build-A-Figure figure of Cassie Lang based on her appearance in the new film!

No official word on if she’ll be using the moniker Stature, Stinger or her own version of the two, but we can’t wait to see her in action.

Only three of the characters in this Build-A-Figure wave are from the movie, so Hasbro tapped into Marvel Comics history to add some popular Ant-Man characters to the mix! Ultron, Egghead, Crossfire and Future Ant-Man make up the full series and will make a great addition to your Marvel collection.

This Marvel Legends wave features 6-inch scale figures with premium detail and articulation for posing and display.

Pre-Orders open on February 8th at 1pm ET. Check back soon for links to the individual items.

“As the future of the Quantum Realm hangs in balance, Scott Lang dons the Ant-Man suit once more.”

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES ANT-MAN

Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Summer 2023

“Hope Van Dyne once again takes flight as the super-speedy superhero, The Wasp.”

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL’S WASP

Includes figure, 4 accessories

1 Build-a-Figure part

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Summer 2023

“Legendary time traveler Kang is a fearsome warlord with a mysterious past.”

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES KANG THE CONQUEROR

Includes figure, 2 accessories

1 Build-a-Figure part

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Summer 2023

“Robot. Maniacal genius. Science experiment gone wrong. Ultron is the supreme weapon of mass destruction and a mortal threat to his creator Hank Pym, the Avengers, and all humankind.” Inspired by the character’s appearance throughout Marvel Comics.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES ULTRON

Includes figure, 4 accessories

2 Build-a-Figure parts

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Summer 2023

“An egg-slinging scientific genius, Dr. Elihas Starr began as a criminal underdog and rose to become a worthy adversary of Ant-Man and the Avengers.” Inspired by the character’s appearance throughout Marvel Comics.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL’S EGGHEAD

Includes figure, 1 accessory

1 Build-a-Figure part

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Summer 2023

“Ex-CIA agent William Cross uses his espionage training and brainwashing technology to wreak havoc on superhumans with chaos as his goal.” Inspired by the character’s appearance throughout Marvel Comics.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL’S CROSSFIRE

Includes figure, 5 accessories including rifle

1 Build-a-Figure part

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Summer 2023

“With a sleek new costume and honed capabilities, the new Ant-Man from the future carries on the heroic legacy of Hank Pym, Scott Lang, and Eric O’Grady.” Inspired by the character’s appearance in Marvel Comics

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES FUTURE ANT-MAN

Includes figure

2 Build-a-Figure parts

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Summer 2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premieres in theaters on February 17, 2022