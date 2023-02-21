Marvel Legends “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Wave Features Adam Warlock, Cosmo Build-A-Figure and More

Are you ready to save the galaxy for the third time? This spring the Guardians of the Galaxy will team up for the last time (presumably and while we’ll be sad to see them go we’re excited for the adventure. In anticipation of the new movie, Hasbro has introduced a new wave of Marvel Legends action figures, and yes, it’s a Build-A-Figure series.
- Saving the galaxy has never looked so fun! The rag tag team of superheroes known as the Guardians of the Galaxy are back together aging to bring peace and justice to the cosmos. Maybe.
- As the hype for this third Guardians entry grows, Hasbro is bringing a new wave of Marvel Legends to fans with action figures inspired by the characters’ appearance in the film. The wave includes:
- Groot
- Star-Lord
- Drax
- Mantis
- Nebula
- Rocket
- Adam Warlock
- Kraglin
- This lineup is part of a Build-A-Figure wave that includes parts to assemble space loving canine, Cosmo!
- As with most Marvel Legends, the figures are 6-inch scale, feature premium deco and multiple points of articulation for imaginative play and dynamic display.
- The Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 series will be available for pre-order on February 22 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and major retailers like our friends at Entertainment Earth.
- Prices range from $24.99-$38.99 and figures are expected to ship later this spring. Check back soon for links to the individual items.
“I AM GROOT!” Grown into a more mature tree, Groot uses his new body changes and more advanced skills to help build Knowhere and protect his family.”
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GROOT
- Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories
- Baby Rocket figure
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $38.99
- Available: Spring 2023
“Peter Quill must do whatever it takes to save a friend whose life is in danger.”
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES STAR-LORD
- Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired blaster accessories
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $24.99
- Available: Spring 2023
“Drax finally dons a shirt and becomes a more active member of the Guardians by helping set up their new headquarters – but he still has trouble thinking before he acts.”
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES DRAX
- Includes figure
- 2 knife accessories
- 1 Build-A-Figure part
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $24.99
- Available: Spring 2023
“After fighting many battles with the Guardians of the Galaxy, the once quiet Mantis is ready to open up, embrace her powers, and settle into her new home on Knowhere.”
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MANTIS
- Includes figure
- 1 Build-A-Figure part
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $24.99
- Available: Spring 2023
“Since helping the Avengers defeat her adoptive father, Thanos, Nebula has become a full-fledged member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, who show her the true meaning of family.”
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES NEBULA
- Includes figure
- 2 blaster accessories
- 1 Build-A-Figure part
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $24.99
- Available: Spring 2023
“As Rocket takes on more leadership duties within the Guardians of the Galaxy, his past actions have consequences that come back to haunt him.”
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES ROCKET
- Includes figure
- Blaster accessory
- 1 Build-A-Figure part
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $24.99
- Available: Spring 2023
“With his cosmic powers and super-human strength, Adam Warlock is sent by the Sovereign to seek revenge on the Guardians of the Galaxy who have humiliated them.”
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES ADAM WARLOCK
- Includes figure
- 2 Build-A-Figure parts
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $24.99
- Available: Spring 2023
“Former first mate of Yondu, and Ravager who fought alongside the Avengers against Thanos, Kraglin sets off with the Guardians to protect the galaxy.”
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES KRAGLIN
- Includes figure
- Arrow accessory
- Build-A-Figure part
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $24.99
- Available: Spring 2023
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is directed by James Gunn and arrives in theaters on May 5, 2023.