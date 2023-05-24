Marvel Legends West Coast Avengers 5-Pack Coming Exclusively to Amazon

Is there anything better than a super hero team up? We’re all quite familiar with the OG Avengers, but did you know they have other branches of the hero network? Hasbro is shining the spotlight on the West Coast Avengers with a fantastic 5-pack of action figures in their Marvel Legends line.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

As they say, teamwork makes the dream work, and that’s especially true when you’re fighting off bad guys and super villains. Just ask the West Coast Avengers.

This team of powered individuals are considered part of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, but instead of continuing operations in New York, they’re based in Los Angeles.

Iron Man, Mockingbird, Tigra, Spider-Woman and Hank Pym are the core members of the team and lend their special skills to the fight as part of a new 5-pack of figures from Hasbro.

Each comes dressed in their signature hero suit (or bikini, we see you Tigra) from their Marvel Comics adventures which started almost 40 years ago!

As always, the Marvel Legends line features 6-inch scale collectibles boasting premium detail, deco, and multiple points of articulation. They’re perfect for imaginative play, dynamic display and even epic photo shoots.

The West Coast Avengers Marvel Legends set will be available exclusively at Amazon .

Pre-orders open on May 25 at 1pm ET and the set is expected to ship in Fall 2023.

on May 25 at 1pm ET and the set is expected to ship in Fall 2023. Check back soon for a link to this awesome series.

Located in Los Angeles, California, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes expand to a second base of operations known as the West Coast Avengers.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES THE WEST COAST AVENGERS

Includes Iron Man, Marvel’s Mockingbird, Marvel’s Tigra, Spider-Woman, and Hank Pym.

16 comics-inspired accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $124.99

More Marvel Legends:

Is it time to grow your Marvel collection? Check out these new pre-orders inspired by some of Marvel’s movie and comic book characters

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!