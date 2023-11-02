Fuzzy Flerkens and Super Heroes Featured in shopDisney’s “The Marvels” Collection

Higher, further, faster, baby! In just nine days, Carol Davners aka Captain Marvel returns to the big screen in The Marvels and she’s bringing some friends with her. Monica Rambeau (Photon) and Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) make up the core team in this sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel and shopDisney is celebrating the new story with, you guessed it, a merchandise collection.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is about to debut the next film in Phase Five and this time it’s the ladies who are taking the spotlight.

Captain Marvel will be joined by Photon and Ms. Marvel as they take on new galactic threats and learn to work together as a team with three very different power sets.

Beyond the film, fans can start shopping for cool products inspired by The Marvels including apparel and collectibles from shopDisney.

The Marvels Jacket for Girls

Since the film puts an emphasis on female superheroes, the apparel collection is designed with women and girls in mind and spans: Jackets T-Shirts Mini Backpack



The Marvels: The Hero I'm Meant to Be Book

Beyond the clothing options, fans will encounter Goose Shoulder Plush The Marvels Storybook Travel Tumbler Super Skrull Action Figure



Captain Marvel Disney Gift Card

Not sure what to get for the MCU fan in your life? shopDisney also sells gift cards starring Captain Marvel that can be purchased in select denominations between $25-$500.

The Marvels collection is available now on shopDisney

collection is Links to the individual items can be found below.

The Marvels Backpack

The Marvels Long Sleeve Tie-Dye T-Shirt for Women

The Marvels Denim Jacket for Women

Flerken T-Shirt for Girls – The Marvels

Goose Shoulder Plush – The Marvels

The Marvels Stainless Steel Tumbler

Super Skrull Action Figure by Diamond Select Toys – The Marvels

About The Marvels:

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels will feature Brie Larson returning to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers along with Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in WandaVision, and Iman Vellani, who appeared as Ms. Marvel in the Disney+ series of the same name. The film is directed by Nia DeCosta and arrives in theaters on November 10th.

