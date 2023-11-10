Disney Pushes Back a Number of Marvel Studios Releases, Including “Deadpool 3” and “Captain America: Brave New World”

Disney has shifted the release dates of a number of major films from Marvel Studios for 2024 and 2025, according to TheWrap.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has moved a number of 2024 and 2025 release dates around, mainly from Marvel Studios.
- After Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, showed off Dogpool earlier today, we know now that the release date for the third film has been moved from May 3rd, 2024 to July 6th, 2024.
- Filming for Deadpool 3 is set to resume after Thanksgiving, following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike.
- Captain America: Brave New World sees a bigger change, moving from July 6th, 2024 to February 14th, 2025.
- Additionally, the Barry Jenkins-directed Mufasa: The Lion King prequel is shifting to December 20th, 2024 from July 5th, 2024, while Marvel’s Thunderbolts moves to July 25th, 2025 from December 20th, 2024.
- Finally, Blade, which was slated to be released on February 14th, 2025 moves to November 7th, 2025.
- The studio has also canceled plans for two other dates, July 25th, 2025, and November 7th, 2025, originally reserved for untitled films.
- These changes come after Disney pushed back the release dates of the live-action Snow White and Pixar’s Elio, each by a year.