Disney Moves “Snow White” and “Elio” Release Dates from 2024 to 2025

Disney has made a number of changes to their film release date calendar, pushing back both the live-action adaptation of Snow White and Pixar’s Elio by a year or more, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

With no end in sight for the SAG-AFTRA strike, Disney has made a number of modifications to their 2024 theatrical release calendar.

The new live-action Snow White film, starring Rachel Zegler, has been moved from March 22nd, 2024 to March 21st, 2025.

film, starring Rachel Zegler, has been moved from March 22nd, 2024 to March 21st, 2025. In announcing the new date, Disney also revealed a first look image from the film, featuring Zegler’s Snow White surrounded by the seven CGI dwarfs.

The film is directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man 2), produced by Marc Platt (The Little Mermaid) and includes original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman).