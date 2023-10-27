Disney Moves “Snow White” and “Elio” Release Dates from 2024 to 2025

Disney has made a number of changes to their film release date calendar, pushing back both the live-action adaptation of Snow White and Pixar’s Elio by a year or more, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- With no end in sight for the SAG-AFTRA strike, Disney has made a number of modifications to their 2024 theatrical release calendar.
- The new live-action Snow White film, starring Rachel Zegler, has been moved from March 22nd, 2024 to March 21st, 2025.
- In announcing the new date, Disney also revealed a first look image from the film, featuring Zegler’s Snow White surrounded by the seven CGI dwarfs.
- The film is directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man 2), produced by Marc Platt (The Little Mermaid) and includes original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman).
- A similar fate befalls Pixar’s Elio, which has been pushed back by more than a year, from March 1st, 2024 to June 13th, 2025.
- Elio was one of two planned 2024 releases from Pixar, with Inside Out 2 still currently planned to be released on June 14th, 2024.
- In a move unrelated to the strike, Disney and Searchlight Pictures have removed Magazine Dreams, starring Jonathan Majors, from the December 2023 calendar. This move is widely speculated to be because of Majors’ ongoing legal issues.
- Disney CEO Bob Iger and other Hollywood CEOs told SAG-AFTRA that a reported deadline of November 1st is all but upon them in terms of having to decide which films to push if the two sides can’t come to a resolution.
- More changes regarding 2024 release dates are expected in the coming days, should the strike talks fall apart.