Searchlight Pictures Sets December Release for “Magazine Dreams” Starring Jonathan Majors

Searchlight Pictures has acquired the Sundance film Magazine Dreams, starring Jonathan Majors, and set it for a December theatrical release, according to Deadline.

is written and directed by Elijah Bynum and has been critically acclaimed since debuting at Sundance, where it took home the U.S. Special Dramatic Jury Award. The film follows Killian Maddox (Majors), who struggles to find human connection in this exploration of celebrity and violence. Nothing deters him from his fiercely protected dream of superstardom in the bodybuilding world, not even the doctors who warn him of the permanent damage he causes to himself with his quest.

In addition to Majors, the film also stars Taylour Paige, Haley Bennett, Mike O’Hearn, Harrison Page and Harriet Sansom Harris.

Jennifer Fox, Dan Gilroy, Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman produced the film while Majors, Luke Rodgers and Andrew Blau served as executive producers.

Searchlight beat out Neon, Sony Pictures Classics and HBO to acquire the film.

is now set to debut in theaters on December 8, 2023. Majors has obviously become a huge name in Hollywood recently, after starring in both Marvel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed 3 .

and . He is also set for a much larger role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward as the titular villain (or villains) in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.