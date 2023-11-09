Ryan Reynolds Shows Off “Deadpool 3” Star Dogpool

With the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike overnight, many actors are taking to social media to share updates on their projects, with one update focusing more on an animal actor.

Did Dogpool save the day? Not a chance in gremlin hell. But she IS currently causing the Disney plushy merch department nightmares. Coming with the movie, Summer 2024 🐶💩L pic.twitter.com/mMtUb4wSsk — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 9, 2023

What’s Happening:

Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to show off a picture of Dogpool, a canine counterpart to his Marvel

While Reynolds shared that Dogpool doesn’t save the day in the film, he adds that she is creating a bit of a nightmare for the Disney merchandising department, causing the creators of the plush toys quite the headache.

Reynolds shared no further information, only sharing the image of the pooch and reminding fans that the movie is due out in the Summer of 2024.

More on Deadpool 3:

Details of the plot are still being kept top secret, but this will mark the first Deadpool film where Marvel

It has also been revealed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra Deadpool 3 .

. Other new and returning cast members include: Emma Corrin ( The Crown ) Matthew Macfayden ( Succession ) Morena Baccarin (“Vanessa”) Stefan Kapicic (“Colossus”) Rob Delaney (“Peter”) Brianna Hildebrand (“Negasonic Teenage Warhead”) Shioli Kutsuna (“Yukio”) Karan Soni (“Dopinder”) Leslie Uggams (“Blind Al”)

Shawn Levy, who has worked with Reynolds and Jackman on projects like The Adam Project, Free Guy and Real Steel , will direct the film.

and , will direct the film. Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin wrote an initial draft of the script for the new film before Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the first two Deadpool films, came on as writers as well.