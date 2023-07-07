Jennifer Garner Returning as Elektra in “Deadpool 3”

For the first time in nearly 20 years, Jennifer Garner is set to return as Elektra in Deadpool 3, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- Garner first played the Marvel assassin in the 2003 Daredevil film starring Ben Affleck. Two years later, she returned in the solo spinoff, simply titled Elektra.
- Neither were a box office success, but Elektra was noteworthy as Garner was one of the few women to lead a studio comic book movie at the time.
- Her involvement in Deadpool 3 hints at a possible multiverse angle to the film that has long been rumored, and it is possible that other characters from Marvel films made by Fox could pop up.
- While originally playing Elektra, Garner simultaneously starred in the hit ABC series Alias, which ran over 105 episodes from 2001 to 2006.
- Details of the plot are still being kept top secret, but this will mark the first Deadpool film where Marvel Studios will be working hand in hand with Team Deadpool and Reynolds.
- Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in the film, announced last year in a couple of humorous videos.
- Shawn Levy, who has worked with Reynolds and Jackman on projects like The Adam Project, Free Guy and Real Steel, will direct the film.
- Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin wrote an initial draft of the script for the new film before Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the first two Deadpool films, came on as writers as well.
- Deadpool 3 was previously planned to be released on November 8th, 2024, but was recently moved up to May 3rd, 2024.