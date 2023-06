Disney Delays “Avengers: Secret Wars,” “Avatar 3” and More, Sets Dates for Other “Moana” and Other Films

Disney has revealed some major delays to their film slate and set dates for films like their live-action Moana, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Some of the highlights to the new schedule include Avatar 3 being pushed back a year, from December 2024 to December 2025, while both upcoming Avengers films have also been delayed a year, to 2026 and 2027.

Interestingly though, Deadpool 3 has actually been moved up from November 2024 to May 2024

films have also been added to the schedule for 2026 while the has been set for a June 2025 release. Other additions to the schedule include 20th Century Studios’ new Alien film as well as The Amateur .

Summary of the changes: