Live-Action “Moana” Featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson In Development at Disney

Just announced during Disney’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, a live-action version of the hit animated film, Moana, is now in the works.

What’s Happening:

live-action adaptation was announced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who plays Maui in the animated original, during the Shareholders Meeting. Like its animated predecessor, the film will celebrate the islands, communities and traditions of Pacific Islanders as seen through the eyes of a young woman eager to pave her own path. Moana’s journey of self-discovery and reflection on the lives of her ancestors won hearts worldwide, as did her newfound friendship with an exiled demigod named Maui.

Johnson plans to “return to the fictional world to set sail with Moana,” and will produce via his Seven Bucks Productions.

Jared Bush, who wrote the screenplay for the original movie, is back to write the remake.

Samoan industry pro Dana Ledoux Miller will also take part in the production.

Currently, there is no director attached to the project.

The original voice of Moana, Auli‘i Cravalho, will serve as an executive producer and said “I’m looking forward to sharing her story in a whole new way.”

Watch the announcement for yourself below:

What They’re Saying:

Native Hawaiian actor Cravalho, who helped shape Moana in the original film, said the beloved protagonist's reach is sweeping. "She has had such a profound impact on how we think of Disney princesses. Moana's strength and perseverance are inspiring—to audiences around the world, to me and to everyone who helped bring her to life. I'm looking forward to sharing her story in a whole new way."

“She has had such a profound impact on how we think of Disney princesses. Moana’s strength and perseverance are inspiring—to audiences around the world, to me and to everyone who helped bring her to life. I’m looking forward to sharing her story in a whole new way.” Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production (Disney Live Action), said: “It’s still early, but the idea of working with these fantastic partners to tell such a meaningful story on a live-action canvas, particularly as we celebrate 100 years of storytelling at Disney, is thrilling.”

