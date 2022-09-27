“Deadpool 3” Coming to Theaters September 6th, 2024, Hugh Jackman to Star as Wolverine

Announced today by Ryan Reynolds himself, Deadpool 3 is coming to theaters on September 6th, 2024, and will feature Hugh Jackman as Wolverine!

What’s Happening:

  • In a typically tongue-in-cheek video, Reynolds talks about the long in development third installment of the Deadpool franchise.
  • He also mentions that it will be Deadpool’s first entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a fact confirmed last year by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
  • After talking about how he has “no ideas,” he asks Hugh Jackman, who just happens to walk behind him, if he wants to play Wolverine one more time, to which Jackman replies with “yeah, sure, Ryan.”

