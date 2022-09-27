“Deadpool 3” Coming to Theaters September 6th, 2024, Hugh Jackman to Star as Wolverine

Announced today by Ryan Reynolds himself, Deadpool 3 is coming to theaters on September 6th, 2024, and will feature Hugh Jackman as Wolverine!
What’s Happening:
- In a typically tongue-in-cheek video, Reynolds talks about the long in development third installment of the Deadpool franchise.
- He also mentions that it will be Deadpool’s first entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a fact confirmed last year by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
- After talking about how he has “no ideas,” he asks Hugh Jackman, who just happens to walk behind him, if he wants to play Wolverine one more time, to which Jackman replies with “yeah, sure, Ryan.”
- Deadpool 3 will star Ryan Reynolds as the titular character, alongside Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.
- It will open in theaters on September 6th, 2024.
- Free Guy director Shawn Levy is reportedly in talks to direct the film.
More Movie News:
- Empire Magazine has shared a look at some new images from Marvel’s upcoming highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
- Disney Branded Television has begun production on The Slumber Party, a Disney Original Movie based on Jen Malone’s popular teen novel The Sleepover.
- At this point, we should all know that nothing happens by coincidence when it comes to the MCU. During the D23 Expo, we learned that the upcoming Captain America: New World Order would feature a returning villain and this one is taking us all the way back to The Incredible Hulk.