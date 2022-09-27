Disney Branded Television Begins Production on “The Slumber Party” Coming-of-Age Movie

According to Deadline, Disney Branded Television has begun production on The Slumber Party, a Disney Original Movie based on Jen Malone’s popular teen novel The Sleepover.

Production on the movie began today in Atlanta, which comes from Imagine Kids+Family, a division of Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment.

Darby Camp ( Big Little Lies ), Emmy Liu-Wang ( Raven’s Home Black Widow Pen15 Let’s Get Married ), and written by Eydie Faye ( Fuller House ).

), Emmy Liu-Wang ( ), and written by Eydie Faye ( ). The Slumber Party depicts the hilarious aftermath of a sleepover birthday party hypnotism gone wrong as best friends Megan (Camp) and Paige (Liu-Wang), along with soon-to-be step-sister Veronica (Cooper Cohen), wake up with absolutely no memory of the night before. Now they must retrace their steps to find missing birthday girl Anna Maria (Herrera)… and explain why there’s a flock of baby ducks in the bathtub, what happened to Megan’s left eyebrow, and why she’s wearing unattainable hottie Jake Ramirez’s (Rodriguez) signature black hoodie.

Grazer and Howard serve as executive producers, along with Stephanie Sperber and Jennilee Cummings for Imagine Kids+Family and production partner Jax Media's Jake Fuller, Tony Hernandez and John Hodges.

