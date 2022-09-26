New Images from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Show Off Shuri, Namor

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Empire Magazine has shared a look at some new images from Marvel’s upcoming highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

  • Three new images from Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were released today and one shows off the antagonist of the new film.
  • Namor, the king of Atlantis, is set for a big role in the film and likely the MCU going forward as his underwater kingdom goes to war with Wakanda.
  • The other two images show off a somber-looking Shuri and Shuri and Queen Ramonda wielding spears, looking as though they are ready for a fight.
  • Check out all three images in the tweet from Marvel Studios below:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Synopsis

  • Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death.
  • As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom.
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was initially announced at D23 Expo in 2019.
  • Danai Gurira is set to reprise her role as Okoye in the film and Letitia Wright will star in the film, once again portraying Shuri.
  • Michaela Coel has also reportedly joined the cast of the film but Daniel Kaluuya will not be reprising his role of W’Kabi.
  • You can see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters starting November 11th, 2022.