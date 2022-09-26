New Images from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Show Off Shuri, Namor

Empire Magazine has shared a look at some new images from Marvel’s upcoming highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Three new images from Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were released today and one shows off the antagonist of the new film.

were released today and one shows off the antagonist of the new film. Namor, the king of Atlantis, is set for a big role in the film and likely the MCU going forward as his underwater kingdom goes to war with Wakanda.

The other two images show off a somber-looking Shuri and Shuri and Queen Ramonda wielding spears, looking as though they are ready for a fight.

Check out all three images in the tweet from Marvel Studios below:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Synopsis