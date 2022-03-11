“Free Guy” Director Shawn Levy Reportedly in Talks to Helm “Deadpool 3”

Looks like it’s just about time to start putting in maximum effort. Marvel is reportedly in talks with Free Guy director Shawn Levy to helm the upcoming Deadpool 3, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Levy is in negotiations with Marvel to direct the highly anticipated Deadpool 3 .

. This would be far from the first time Levy has worked with Ryan Reynolds, who is of course set to reprise his titular role for the third film.

The pair have teamed up for the hit 20th Century Studios film Free Guy , which is currently available to stream on Disney+ The Adam Project .

, which is currently available to stream on . Reynolds took to Twitter to share his thoughts on potentially working with Levy for a third time:

The third film in my Shawn Levy trilogy will be a tad more stabby. pic.twitter.com/ofBrFyaRsv — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 11, 2022

Some of Levy’s other directorial credits include the Netflix phenomenon Stranger Things , Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Night at the Museum .

, and . Levy would be the third different director in the Deadpool series, after Tim Miller helmed the first and David Leitch took over for the second.

series, after Tim Miller helmed the first and David Leitch took over for the second. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who penned the scripts for the first two films, are now also working on Deadpool 3 .

. A release date for Deadpool 3 has not been announced at this time.

