“Free Guy” Director Shawn Levy Reportedly in Talks to Helm “Deadpool 3”

Looks like it’s just about time to start putting in maximum effort. Marvel is reportedly in talks with Free Guy director Shawn Levy to helm the upcoming Deadpool 3, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Levy is in negotiations with Marvel to direct the highly anticipated Deadpool 3.
- This would be far from the first time Levy has worked with Ryan Reynolds, who is of course set to reprise his titular role for the third film.
- The pair have teamed up for the hit 20th Century Studios film Free Guy, which is currently available to stream on Disney+, as well as the new Netflix sci-fi adventure movie The Adam Project.
- Reynolds took to Twitter to share his thoughts on potentially working with Levy for a third time:
The third film in my Shawn Levy trilogy will be a tad more stabby. pic.twitter.com/ofBrFyaRsv
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 11, 2022
- Some of Levy’s other directorial credits include the Netflix phenomenon Stranger Things, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Night at the Museum.
- Levy would be the third different director in the Deadpool series, after Tim Miller helmed the first and David Leitch took over for the second.
- Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who penned the scripts for the first two films, are now also working on Deadpool 3.
- A release date for Deadpool 3 has not been announced at this time.
More on Deadpool 3:
- In a conversation with Collider, Feige confirmed that Deadpool 3 will be set in the MCU.
- Feige also confirmed that Deadpool 3 will garner an R rating, making it the first R-rated MCU film.
- Feige’s full quote (from Collider):
- “It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now… It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.”
- Back in 2020, Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin were hired to write the script for Deadpool 3.