Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin Hired to Pen “Deadpool 3” Script

Okay Deadpool fans, you can start to get excited for another sequel featuring Wade Wilson. Sisters and writing partners Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin have been hired to write Deadpool 3, the first film featuring the anti-hero where Marvel Studios will be involved. This is a good thing, right?

What’s Happening:

Deadline Deadpool film is in the works with Ryan Reynolds to return as “the merc with a mouth.”

film is in the works with Ryan Reynolds to return as “the merc with a mouth.” Since Disney acquired 20th Century Studios in 2019, fans have wondered what would become of the Fox IPs once they landed at the Mouse House.

While some things still remain in limbo, there is momentum on a second sequel for the irreverent adult comic book hero.

Sources say that Bob’s Burgers sibling writers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin Deadpool 3 for the studio.

for the studio. According to Deadline, “writer meetings have been taking place over the past month” with Reynolds sitting in on pitches for the next film. Reynolds and the studio ultimately chose to pursue the vision the sisters presented to continue Wade Wilson’s story.

Deadline notes that Deadpool 3 is still in early stages of development, but says hiring writers is a huge step towards heading into production.

Deadpool 3 will be the first film where the Disney-owned Marvel Studios will be able to work directly with Reynolds and the Deadpool creative team.

will be the first film where the Disney-owned Marvel Studios will be able to work directly with Reynolds and the Deadpool creative team. While the previous films were a Marvel property, the movie and distribution rights belonged to Fox.

Details for the film are still being worked out, and Deadline anticipates this installment will continue the trend of the last two movies which were aimed at an adult audience. Basically, don’t expect this entry to be family friendly, it's likely to receive an R rating.

Additionally, Deadpool 3 will probably feature a different director. While the film hasn’t started production some sources say that David Leitch who helmed the second film could return for part 3, however he wasn’t part of the team searching for writers, making it unlikely he’ll be back.

More Deadpool: