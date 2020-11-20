New “Cooking with Deadpool” Cookbook Coming in February

Time to put maximum effort into your cooking. A new cookbook, Cooking with Deadpool, will be coming in February to teach Marvel fans how to cook like the Merc with a mouth.

In Cooking with Deadpool , Deadpool brings his inimitable style, foulmouthed humor, and notorious skill with a blade to the kitchen in this hilarious take on a traditional cookbook.

The book features tons of classic recipes with a Deadpool spin…and a whole lotta chimichangas.

No superhero takes food quite as seriously as Deadpool. In this gorgeously designed cookbook that paid reviewers have described as “glorious”and “the best cookbook I’ve ever read,” Deadpool offers his take on a curated collection of epicurean classics.

Narrated by the wisecracking merc (and sexy master chef) himself, this book includes over 60 recipes inspired by some of his closest friends/enemies (here’s lookin’ at you, Spidey) and his favorite meals, including chimichangas, tacos, pancakes, and hamburgers with no pickles.

This comprehensive culinary guide is complete with recipe modification suggestions, illustrations, and mouthwatering full-color photography.

This is the ultimate gift for seasoned cooks and Marvel fans alike.

Cooking with Deadpool is written by Marc Sumerak, the author of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge : The Official Cookbook and Star Wars: Secrets of The Jedi .

The new cookbook will be available February 2, 2021. You can preorder Cooking with Deadpool for $29.99 here

