“Marvel’s Avengers” War Table Deep Dive Takes a Closer Look at Kate Bishop and Her New Operation

Marvel and video game developer Crystal Dynamics released a War Table Deep Dive today to take a close look at Kate Bishop, the hero who will soon be joining the recently released game.
- First off, the latest War Table revealed that Bishop will be introduced to the game in her new Operation, titled “Taking Aim,” which will debut on December 8.
- This will be the first new chapter in season one of the Avengers Initiative.
- We then got a look at a very exciting trailer for the new Operation.
- Operations are new story experiences that can feature new playable heroes, villains, biomes and more.
- In “Taking Aim,” Kate is searching for her mentor, Clint Barton. But along the way she uncovers a conspiracy involving Nick Fury, time travel and a frightening new enemy – the Super Adaptoid.
- The War Table also runs through Kate’s impressive arsenal of attacks, including a wide range of arrows, teleportation, a hologram decoy and much more.
- We also get a look at some of the various cosmetics that will be available for Kate, including costumes, emotes and more.
- Finally, we get a look at the next Operation coming after Kate’s – “Operation: Future Imperfect” featuring Clint Barton’s Hawkeye.
- This new operation will be available in early 2021 and will take Clint to a distant future where all hope is lost.
- We also get to see that this Operation will feature Maestro, a dystopian future version of the Hulk.
- More details on “Operation: Future Imperfect” will be coming soon.
More on Marvel’s Avengers:
- Marvel’s Avengers is an epic, third-person, action-adventure game that combines an original, cinematic story with single-player and co-operative gameplay.
- Assemble into a team of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats.
- You can order Marvel’s Avengers now. And check out Mack’s review of the new game.