“Marvel’s Avengers” War Table Deep Dive Takes a Closer Look at Kate Bishop and Her New Operation

Marvel and video game developer Crystal Dynamics released a War Table Deep Dive today to take a close look at Kate Bishop, the hero who will soon be joining the recently released game.

First off, the latest War Table revealed that Bishop will be introduced to the game in her new Operation, titled “Taking Aim,” which will debut on December 8.

This will be the first new chapter in season one of the Avengers Initiative.

We then got a look at a very exciting trailer for the new Operation.

Operations are new story experiences that can feature new playable heroes, villains, biomes and more.

In “Taking Aim,” Kate is searching for her mentor, Clint Barton. But along the way she uncovers a conspiracy involving Nick Fury, time travel and a frightening new enemy – the Super Adaptoid.

The War Table also runs through Kate’s impressive arsenal of attacks, including a wide range of arrows, teleportation, a hologram decoy and much more.

We also get a look at some of the various cosmetics that will be available for Kate, including costumes, emotes and more.

Finally, we get a look at the next Operation coming after Kate’s – “Operation: Future Imperfect” featuring Clint Barton’s Hawkeye.

This new operation will be available in early 2021 and will take Clint to a distant future where all hope is lost.

We also get to see that this Operation will feature Maestro, a dystopian future version of the Hulk.

More details on “Operation: Future Imperfect” will be coming soon.

