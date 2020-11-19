Marvel Entertainment Launches Exclusive New Audio Series With SiriusXM

by | Nov 19, 2020 3:01 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Starting today, Marvel is premiering exclusive original and ongoing podcasts on SiriusXM, with a new multi-part original scripted audio series Marvel’s Wastelanders to debut exclusively on SiriusXM in 2021

What’s Happening:

  • Beginning today, SiriusXM is the new destination for exclusive new original podcasts from Marvel Entertainment! In addition to SiriusXM’s recently-announced slate of original podcast series and highly-curated selection of popular shows, SiriusXM subscribers with select streaming plans will be able to tune in to exclusive new podcast series like Marvel/Method, a weekly podcast on Marvel fandom hosted by Method Man; Marvel’s Declassified, a nonfiction deep dive into the history of Marvel Comics; along with a thrilling new multi-part original scripted audio series, Marvel’s Wastelanders, kicking off in 2021.
  • SiriusXM subscribers can also listen to several popular ongoing Marvel podcast series like This Week in Marvel, Women of Marvel, Marvel’s Voices, and Marvel’s Pull List – all before they can be heard anywhere else – via the SiriusXM mobile app or online at siriusxm.com/podcast2020. Afterward, fans will also be able to tune into these podcast series on Marvel.com.
  • Exclusive new original podcasts from Marvel and SiriusXM include:
    • Marvel/Method:
      • The ultimate remix of Marvel fandom! Marvel/Method is a SiriusXM exclusive weekly podcast where actor and rapper Method Man interviews celebrity guests about life and all things fandom, Marvel comics, music and more. Guests will include DMC, Killer Mike, Jemele Hill, and many more! (Premiering today)
    • Marvel’s Declassified:
      • Marvel’s Declassified is a nonfiction narrative podcast focusing on the rich, dynamic, and evolving history of Marvel Comics – as told through a contemporary lens. Each episode is hosted by writer and comic book expert, Lorraine Cink (author of Powers of a Girl, co-author Marvel Absolutely Everything You Need to Know, and Ultimate Marvel) and acclaimed journalist and critic Evan Narcisse (author of Marvel’s Rise of the Black Panther). Utilizing unique access to writers, artists, editors, and industry insiders who have shaped key storylines and witnessed firsthand the historical shifts within the comic book industry, we get the real story of Marvel Comics as it could only be told by the House of Ideas itself. (Scheduled to premiere December 8th)
    • Marvel’s Wastelanders:
      • A new multi-part original scripted audio series available exclusively on SiriusXM, featuring Marvel heroes Old Man Star-Lord, Grey Widow, Old Man Hawkeye, Old Man Wolverine, and more. (Coming in 2021)
  • And SiriusXM subscribers will be the first to hear Marvel’s popular podcasts including:
    • This Week in Marvel:
      • Hosted by Ryan "Agent M" Penagos, Lorraine Cink, and James Monroe Iglehart, This Week in Marvel is the inside access to all the latest Marvel comics, TV, movies, games, toys, and beyond! (Available today)
    • Marvel’s Pull List:
      • Each week, Ryan "Agent M" Penagos and Tucker Markus give you exclusive previews of all the new Marvel comics that will be waiting for you in stores, along with a special guest to spotlight their favorite comic book moments in the Marvel Universe! (Available today)
    • Women of Marvel:
      • Hosted by Ellie Pyle, Angélique Roché, and Judy Stephens, the Women of Marvel assemble to show how people of all backgrounds are making a powerful and positive impact on our stories. (Available today)
    • Marvel’s Voices:
      • On Marvel’s Voices, host Angélique Roché holds in-depth conversations with diverse storytellers about their creative processes, collaborations, and professional journeys. (Scheduled to premiere December 3rd) Following a string of mysterious deaths in Burns, Alaska, Special Agents Sally Pierce and Tad Marshall arrive to investigate. They soon find there’s more going on than meets the eye.
    • Marvel’s Wolverine: La Larga Noche:
      • Marvel’s first scripted podcast, Marvel’s Wolverine: The Long Night, comes to SiriusXM and fully voiced in Spanish! The series will feature new voiceovers by Narcos: Mexico actor Joaquin Cosio among others. (Scheduled to premiere in December)
  • To learn more about how you can enjoy a unique mix of exclusive, original, and popular podcasts on SiriusXM, visit siriusxm.com/podcast2020. The launch of SiriusXM’s new podcast destination coincides with its latest “Listen Free” campaign, where any non-subscriber in the U.S. can sample SiriusXM’s wide variety of audio entertainment with no credit card required – including 300+ channels and hundreds of podcasts – from November 19 to December 1, 2020.
  • Dive in to all of Marvel’s newest audio shows and series on SiriusXM starting today!

What They’re Saying:

  • Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Entertainment: “Marvel has always told stories to entertain and inspire. And just as Marvel’s stories began in the comics and grew into the rich universe we know today, we see audio storytelling as just the beginning of unlimited possibilities for our brand. Our fans are consuming content more than ever, and now wherever they are, they can explore the Marvel Universe through brand-new and ongoing podcasts that bring Marvel together with the world and people around us, along with exciting new scripted content coming on SiriusXM’s platform next year.”
  • Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer: “The popularity of podcasts continues to skyrocket, and we’re thrilled to offer our subscribers an amazing selection of podcast entertainment and expand our unmatched variety of must-hear programming. With exclusive new series from entertainment powerhouses like Marvel and Kevin Hart, SiriusXM originals featuring some of our most popular hosts, and a collection of top shows from leading providers, our subscribers now have direct access to our new destination for podcasts without ever leaving the SiriusXM app, and this is just the beginning.”

 

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed