Marvel Entertainment Launches Exclusive New Audio Series With SiriusXM

Starting today, Marvel is premiering exclusive original and ongoing podcasts on SiriusXM, with a new multi-part original scripted audio series Marvel’s Wastelanders to debut exclusively on SiriusXM in 2021

Beginning today, SiriusXM is the new destination for exclusive new original podcasts from Marvel Entertainment! In addition to SiriusXM’s recently-announced slate of original podcast series and highly-curated selection of popular shows, SiriusXM subscribers with select streaming plans will be able to tune in to exclusive new podcast series like Marvel/Method, a weekly podcast on Marvel fandom hosted by Method Man; Marvel’s Declassified, a nonfiction deep dive into the history of Marvel Comics; along with a thrilling new multi-part original scripted audio series, Marvel’s Wastelanders, kicking off in 2021.

SiriusXM subscribers can also listen to several popular ongoing Marvel podcast series like This Week in Marvel, Women of Marvel, Marvel’s Voices, and Marvel’s Pull List – all before they can be heard anywhere else – via the SiriusXM mobile app or online at siriusxm.com/podcast2020. Afterward, fans will also be able to tune into these podcast series on Marvel.com.

Exclusive new original podcasts from Marvel and SiriusXM include: Marvel/Method : The ultimate remix of Marvel fandom! Marvel/Method is a SiriusXM exclusive weekly podcast where actor and rapper Method Man interviews celebrity guests about life and all things fandom, Marvel comics, music and more. Guests will include DMC, Killer Mike, Jemele Hill, and many more! (Premiering today) Marvel’s Declassified : Marvel’s Declassified is a nonfiction narrative podcast focusing on the rich, dynamic, and evolving history of Marvel Comics – as told through a contemporary lens. Each episode is hosted by writer and comic book expert, Lorraine Cink (author of Powers of a Girl, co-author Marvel Absolutely Everything You Need to Know, and Ultimate Marvel) and acclaimed journalist and critic Evan Narcisse (author of Marvel’s Rise of the Black Panther). Utilizing unique access to writers, artists, editors, and industry insiders who have shaped key storylines and witnessed firsthand the historical shifts within the comic book industry, we get the real story of Marvel Comics as it could only be told by the House of Ideas itself. (Scheduled to premiere December 8 th ) Marvel’s Wastelanders: A new multi-part original scripted audio series available exclusively on SiriusXM, featuring Marvel heroes Old Man Star-Lord, Grey Widow, Old Man Hawkeye, Old Man Wolverine, and more. (Coming in 2021)

And SiriusXM subscribers will be the first to hear Marvel’s popular podcasts including: This Week in Marvel: Hosted by Ryan "Agent M" Penagos, Lorraine Cink, and James Monroe Iglehart, This Week in Marvel is the inside access to all the latest Marvel comics, TV, movies, games, toys, and beyond! (Available today) Marvel’s Pull List: Each week, Ryan "Agent M" Penagos and Tucker Markus give you exclusive previews of all the new Marvel comics that will be waiting for you in stores, along with a special guest to spotlight their favorite comic book moments in the Marvel Universe! (Available today) Women of Marvel : Hosted by Ellie Pyle, Angélique Roché, and Judy Stephens, the Women of Marvel assemble to show how people of all backgrounds are making a powerful and positive impact on our stories. (Available today) Marvel’s Voices : On Marvel’s Voices, host Angélique Roché holds in-depth conversations with diverse storytellers about their creative processes, collaborations, and professional journeys. (Scheduled to premiere December 3 rd ) Following a string of mysterious deaths in Burns, Alaska, Special Agents Sally Pierce and Tad Marshall arrive to investigate. They soon find there’s more going on than meets the eye. Marvel’s Wolverine: La Larga Noche : Marvel’s first scripted podcast, Marvel’s Wolverine: The Long Night, comes to SiriusXM and fully voiced in Spanish! The series will feature new voiceovers by Narcos: Mexico actor Joaquin Cosio among others. (Scheduled to premiere in December)

