Kevin Feige Confirms “Deadpool 3” Will Be Set in MCU, Rated R

We’ve had a feeling for a while now that the Merc with a Mouth will be coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future. Now, it appears we have confirmation thanks to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.
- In a conversation with Collider, Feige confirmed that Deadpool 3 will be set in the MCU.
- That means Deadpool will be joining Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Thor and the rest of the heroes already in the MCU.
- Feige also confirmed that Deadpool 3 will garner an R rating, making it the first R-rated MCU film.
- He went on to explain that Ryan Reynolds, the star of the first two films, is currently overseeing a script.
- He also clarified that they will not be filming this year because of all the other projects they have going on.
- Feige’s full quote (from Collider):
- “It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now… It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.”
- Back in November, Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin were hired to write the script for Deadpool 3.