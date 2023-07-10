Ryan Reynolds Shares First Look at Deadpool and Wolverine in “Deadpool 3”

Actor Ryan Reynolds has shared a first look at the upcoming Deadpool 3, which features our first glimpse of Deadpool with Wolverine.
What’s Happening:
- Ryan Reynolds shared this rather grainy first look at himself as Deadpool, alongside Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3.
- Jackman’s involvement was announced last year in a couple of humorous videos.
- Details of the plot are still being kept top secret, but this will mark the first Deadpool film where Marvel Studios will be working hand in hand with Team Deadpool and Reynolds.
- Last week, it was revealed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra for the first time in nearly 20 years for Deadpool 3.
- Other new and returning cast members include:
- Emma Corrin (The Crown)
- Matthew Macfayden (Succession)
- Morena Baccarin (“Vanessa”)
- Stefan Kapicic (“Colossus”)
- Rob Delaney (“Peter”)
- Brianna Hildebrand (“Negasonic Teenage Warhead”)
- Shioli Kutsuna (“Yukio”)
- Karan Soni (“Dopinder”)
- Leslie Uggams (“Blind Al”)
- Shawn Levy, who has worked with Reynolds and Jackman on projects like The Adam Project, Free Guy and Real Steel, will direct the film.
- Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin wrote an initial draft of the script for the new film before Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the first two Deadpool films, came on as writers as well.
- Deadpool 3 was previously planned to be released on November 8th, 2024, but was recently moved up to May 3rd, 2024.