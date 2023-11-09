SAG-AFTRA Approves Deal to End Strike

In an announcement on early Wednesday evening, SAG-AFTRA has announced that the strike will officially end on Thursday, November 9th at 12:01am.
What’s Happening:
- Variety reports that, via an unanimous vote, the SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee has approved a deal to end the longest actors strike in the history of film and television.
- The past few days have been spent getting specific details in order, with AI continuing to be one of the key issues with the greatest nuance.
- Details of the agreement are to be announced this coming Friday after the SAG-AFTRA national board votes on the agreement.
- Members of the union still will have to vote on the agreement in order for its ratification. However, as the strike has been called off, actors are welcome to return to work this Thursday.
- More details are to come in the coming days as the various bodies within the union begin their votes on the agreement.
How The Strike Affected Disney:
- The strike has affected many Disney projects, including halting production on all of ABC’s scripted slate.
- A key part of the strike also meant actors weren’t allowed to attend red carpets or promote their work, which led many Disney releases to turn premieres into fan-centric events (including yesterday’s premiere of The Marvels)
- Along with promotion, actors will now be immediately allowed to campaign for this awards cycle, including for key films in the race like Searchlight’s Poor Things.