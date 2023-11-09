SAG-AFTRA Approves Deal to End Strike

In an announcement on early Wednesday evening, SAG-AFTRA has announced that the strike will officially end on Thursday, November 9th at 12:01am.

What’s Happening:

Variety reports

The past few days have been spent getting specific details in order, with AI continuing to be one of the key issues with the greatest nuance.

Details of the agreement are to be announced this coming Friday after the SAG-AFTRA national board votes on the agreement.

Members of the union still will have to vote on the agreement in order for its ratification. However, as the strike has been called off, actors are welcome to return to work this Thursday.

More details are to come in the coming days as the various bodies within the union begin their votes on the agreement.

How The Strike Affected Disney: