Photos: “The Marvels” Opening Night Fan Event at Disney’s El Capitan Theatre

When there’s a Disney movie you can’t wait to see, there’s no better way to experience it than at an opening night fan event at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. On November 9th, Marvel fans packed into the historic movie palace to be among the first to see The Marvels, with a few added surprises. Some were promised with the ticket, while others were made possible only by the recent SAG-AFTRA resolution.

As Guests arrived, they were given the promised swag included with the ticket: A random The Marvels Funko Pop! figure and one of three styles of canteen, both delivered in a brown paper bag to truly randomize delivery. All styles of canteens were also available for purchase at the concession stand, where Guests could grab their included popcorn tub and bottled beverage. A photo backdrop drew us deeper into the lobby.

One of my favorite reasons to visit the El Cap is that they usually display some screen-worn props and costumes from the films they showcase. The Marvels is no exception, with 5 costumes available in the lobby, starting with Nick Fury, worn by Samuel L. Jackson.

Next was Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel costume from the film.

Brie Larson sports several looks as Captain Marvel in this film, with one of them on display.

Teyonah Parris returns as Monica Rambeau, donning this Photon costume for the first time on screen.

And to have heroes, you need a villain. Dar-Benn’s costume, worn by Zawe Ashton, was accompanied by the Cosmi-Rod.

Captain Marvel lighting set the mood inside the magnificent theater.

And organist Rob Richards entertained Guests before the preshow.

This being a fan event, Guests who attended in cosplay were invited on stage for a photo moment. One lucky attendee was also chosen as the recipient of a prize pack, which included a D23 Gold Membership (D23 was a sponsor of the event, along with Her Universe).

A trio of women responsible for bringing The Marvels joined the event host, Angelique Roche. First was composer Laura Karpman, followed by director Nia DaCosta. Ever since the SAG-AFTRA strike began, actors have been unable to participate in promotional opportunities for their films. But with the industry back to work starting today, Kamala Khan herself, Iman Vellani, couldn’t stay away from introducing her big-screen debut in her dream role. As an avid Marvel fan, Iman’s enthusiasm for the film was infectious, and it was the perfect way to introduce The Marvels.

After the film, Disney's Soda Fountain and Studio Store (adjacent to the El Capitan) welcomed attendees in for shopping opportunities, which included the ability to complete the Funko Pop! collection for The Marvels in addition to some Her Universe items for sale.

The Marvels is now playing exclusively in theaters. El Capitan is hosting a second fan event screening on November 10th, which comes with different swag – a The Marvels hat and tote bag. Click here for more details.

