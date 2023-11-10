Ms. Marvel Debuts At Disneyland Paris

It’s time to go higher, further, and faster at Disneyland Paris as Ms. Marvel makes her debut at Avengers Campus.

What’s Happening:

In celebration of the release of The Marvels in theaters, Disneyland Paris announced that Ms. Marvel will make her debut at the Avengers Campus.

in theaters, Disneyland Paris that Ms. Marvel will make her debut at the Avengers Campus. Ms. Marvel will be making appearances alongside her new partner and idol, Captain Marvel.

To add to the movie release fun, a special PhotoPass magic shot will be available with a flerkitten. (Say that three times fast…)

Specialty cocktails have also been added to the menu at Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, including the Photon Blast and the Cosmic Entanglement.

The Marvels is in theaters now.

