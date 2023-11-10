Ms. Marvel Debuts At Disneyland Paris

It’s time to go higher, further, and faster at Disneyland Paris as Ms. Marvel makes her debut at Avengers Campus.
What’s Happening:
- In celebration of the release of The Marvels in theaters, Disneyland Paris that Ms. Marvel will make her debut at the Avengers Campus.
- Ms. Marvel will be making appearances alongside her new partner and idol, Captain Marvel.
- To add to the movie release fun, a special PhotoPass magic shot will be available with a flerkitten. (Say that three times fast…)
- Specialty cocktails have also been added to the menu at Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, including the Photon Blast and the Cosmic Entanglement.
- The Marvels is in theaters now.
