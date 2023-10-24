Disneyland Paris Answers Questions About the Work in Progress at Walt Disney Studios Park

Disneyland Paris has answered some frequently asked questions about the construction work being done at Walt Disney Studios Park and how it could impact Guests visiting the resort through 2025.

When will the work start and how long will it last?

The work in the Walt Disney Studios Park will start in October 2023.

Pavement work is being completed behind fences in several areas of the park across several phases from October 2023 to late 2025.

Studio 1 (including all its services) will be closed from the end of April 2024 through Spring of 2025.

Why are they doing this work?

This work is part of a transformation program currently in progress at the Walt Disney Studios Park that aims at continuously improving the guest experience.

Will I be able to enjoy the attractions and shows during the work?

The works will mainly impact circulation in and around Studio 1, allowing you to continue to enjoy attractions and entertainment offerings in the Walt Disney Studios Park.

Attractions (with the exception of Flying Carpets Over Agrabah) are not impacted by this work and remain available for your enjoyment.

The Walt Disney Studios Park proposes a rich and diverse offering of shows that will be alternatively available during the course of the works.

Please note that some attractions, events, shows, parades, experiences, entertainment, shops, restaurants and ancillary facilities may need to go through limited-time closures as part of Disneyland Paris’ regular maintenance operations, independently of this project.

How can I access the attractions and shows during construction?

The entrance of the Park will be organized so that guests can easily access its main areas. Entrance to the attractions and shows will remain unchanged during the period.

For the day of your visit, live information is easily accessible via the Disneyland Paris mobile App and will help you find your way around with an interactive map, as well as inform you on wait times & show times

What will actually be closed?

Parts of the Production Courtyard, Toon Studio areas, and Studio 1, may be closed during construction.

Starting at the end of April 2024, Studio 1 will close, meaning all of its services will be unavailable, including En Coulisses and Hep Cat Corner restaurants, as well as the shops (Les Légendes d’Hollywood and Hollywood Jewel Box) located in this venue.

Where can I eat during the closure of Studio 1?

Other restaurants of the Walt Disney Studios Park (Stark Factory, PYM Kitchen, and Bistrot chez Rémy) will remain open.

A large variety of food kiosks are also available to provide a wide range of food options.

Disneyland Paris expects high attendance at food locations in the Walt Disney Studios Park. Early reservations for PYM Kitchen and Bistrot chez Rémy are highly recommended.

Guests looking to experience shorter wait times for food are advised to eat outside of peak hours, or visit dining options at the Disneyland Park and the Disney Village.

Where can I go shopping?

The Walt Disney Studios Park offers various shopping options beyond Studio 1 that will remain open during construction.

Guests can also enjoy shops in the Disney Village and Disneyland Park to find a large variety of products and souvenirs.

What can I expect when the work is completed?

Walt Disney Studios Park will have an improved entry experience when work is completed in 2025.