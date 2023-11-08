Food and Beverage Guide for the Holidays at Disneyland Paris

Starting November 11, there are delicious dishes, drinks and snacks for the Christmas season available at the parks and hotels at Disneyland Paris.

What's Available:

Calva’ des Montagnes: Christmas Calvados

  • Calvados, apple juice, pear purée, verjuice, chestnut preparation and chestnut-flavored syrup

Mocktail de Noël: Merry Christmas Mocktail

  • Apple juice, pear purée, verjuice, chestnut preparation and chestnut-flavored syrup

Berry Christmas

  • Spiced red fruit syrup, blueberry purée, verjuice and sparkling wine

Pom’ Bouillotte: Spiced Apple Warmer

  • Liqueur Double Jus, apple juice, cinnamon and star anise

Choco’Régal des Lutins: Hot Choc Cream Tree

  • Chocolate milk drink, blueberry purée, sweet vanilla whipped cream

 

Seasonal Draft Beer: Grimbergen Brassin de Noël

  • With notes of caramel and spices, offering a fine balance between light bitterness and a hint of acidity

Bière de saison : Mira Édition de Noël

  • Sweet and spicy with notes of cardamom and spices

Bagel Noëlissimo: Jingle Bells Beef Bagel

  • Bagel brioche, Wagyu cross-cut steak (beef from France), shallot confit with morello cherries, tartufata cream sauce, bacon, tomatoes, arugula and stracciatella
  • Accompanied by fries, tartufata cream sauce and coleslaw

Régal Homard’Veilleux

  • Sweet potato and lobster soup

Volaille des Elfes Gourmets

  • Poultry stuffed with chestnuts and cranberries, cranberry sauce

Buchettes des Lutins

  • Morello cherry jelly, white chocolate ganache and praline

Meilleurs Vœux-louté Santa’s Soup

  • Best wishes-louté Santa's Soup Sweet potato velouté, lobster and Vache Qui Rit (Laughing Cow)

Mickey Noëllement Bon: Mickey’s Jam Cookie

  • Strawberry jam cookie

Mickey Flocons Gourmands: Mickey’s Snowflake Bake

  • Cookie spoon and icing

Sucette Mickey Gourm’Enchanté: Mickey’s Marshmallow

  • Marshmallow coated with icing paste

Sucette Minnie Gourm’Enchanté: Minnie’s Marshmallow

  • Marshmallow coated with icing paste

Burger Truffement Festif: Jingle Bells Truffle Burger

  • Ground beef steak, summer truffle raclette, Charolais beef délice, arugula and cheddar sauce

L’Irrésistible Gaufre de Noël: Mickey Mickey’s Christmas Waffle

  • Salted butter caramel sauce, whipped cream and meringue

Le Succulent Gâteau: Christmas Cake

  • Mandarin mousse, cocoa cookie, coconut and passion rice pudding, gingerbread spice dacquoise

