New Drone Preshow Celebrates “The Marvels” at Disneyland Paris Resort

A new preshow for Avengers: Power the Night at Disneyland Paris is taking place, celebrating the release of the new Marvel Studios film, The Marvels.
What’s Happening:
- D23 is sharing a new behind the scenes look at a new drone preshow that will take to the skies above Walt Disney Studios Parc at the Disneyland Paris Resort.
- The new preshow goes “higher, further and faster” as the drones take to the skies to celebrate the arrival of the new Marvel Studios film, The Marvels.
- The video gives a behind the scenes look at the programming, flight patterns, and sneak preview of what the drones form in the skies above the park during the new preshow.
- The new preshow can be seen ahead of the popular Avengers: Power The Night nighttime show at the park.
- In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”
- The film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh and Samuel L. Jackson. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik.
- Marvel Studios’ The Marvels hits U.S. theaters and IMAX on November 10th.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com