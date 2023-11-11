Brie Larson Surprises Marvel Fans at a New York City Screening of “The Marvels”

Marvel fans got the experience of a lifetime tonight when Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson, surprised movie-goers attending opening night of The Marvels.
What’s Happening:
- Tonight, Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers in Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, popped into a movie theater in New York City unannounced to greet surprised fans and celebrate the film, which opened today.
- During her surprise visit, Larson even made a FaceTime call with Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), who spoke to the audience.
- Marvel Studios also shared the message below from Larson to fans across their social media accounts.
- In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”
- The film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh and Samuel L. Jackson.
- Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers.
- The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik.
- The Marvels is now in theaters everywhere. Check out Bekah’s review of the latest Marvel blockbuster.