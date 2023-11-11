Brie Larson Surprises Marvel Fans at a New York City Screening of “The Marvels”

Marvel fans got the experience of a lifetime tonight when Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson, surprised movie-goers attending opening night of The Marvels.

Tonight, Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers in Marvel Studios’ The Marvels , popped into a movie theater in New York City unannounced to greet surprised fans and celebrate the film, which opened today.

, popped into a movie theater in New York City unannounced to greet surprised fans and celebrate the film, which opened today. During her surprise visit, Larson even made a FaceTime call with Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), who spoke to the audience.

.@BrieLarson just surprised a screening of #TheMarvels in Times Square, with a special guest appearance from @SamuelLJackson!? pic.twitter.com/pkNnvmX62c — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 11, 2023

Marvel Studios also shared the message below from Larson to fans across their social media accounts.

Oh captain, my captain! 💫 A message from our Captain Marvel, Brie Larson. #TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/SxJvEtFjUc — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 11, 2023

, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka The film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh and Samuel L. Jackson.