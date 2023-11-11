Marvel Announces “Night Thrasher” Solo Series

“It’s time to thrash the night! The death of a loved one draws Dwayne Taylor back to New York City, though his days as Night Thrasher are long over. But Dwayne finds the past difficult to outrun when Silhouette, his ex-teammate from the New Warriors, seeks his help against a new criminal called The O.G. And the mystery of the O.G.’s true identity and what’s to come will change Night Thrasher’s legacy forever!”

“Obviously, there's a ton of nineties nostalgia floating around. It feels like a dude on a skateboard is always going to be cool and fun. I'm from the nineties and I have aged and there's a lot in this that is about, ‘What's your legacy? What have you left behind?,’ especially because we haven't seen him for a while. He had to go on a journey of self-discovery and hung out other places for a while to process that ‘I was dead then I wasn't dead.’ And then, ‘What's the world like?’ It’s mostly about him coming home to deal with the crap that he has not dealt with.” – writer J. Holtham