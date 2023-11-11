Marvel Announces “Night Thrasher” Solo Series

Marvel’s Night Thrasher is leaving the 90s behind and heading into the new millennium with an all-new solo series.
What’s Happening:
- Announced on the This Week in Marvel podcast, J. Holtham announced he was working on an all new Night Thrasher solo series.
- Artist Nelson Dániel and Holtham are teaming up to create a brand-new look and direction for the character.
- In the announcement, it was revealed that Thrasher will work to rekindle his relationship with Silhouette and will also be fighting against an all-new nemesis.
- The debut issue’s cover is by Alan Quah and will be on sale on February 14th.
What They’re Saying:
- “It’s time to thrash the night! The death of a loved one draws Dwayne Taylor back to New York City, though his days as Night Thrasher are long over. But Dwayne finds the past difficult to outrun when Silhouette, his ex-teammate from the New Warriors, seeks his help against a new criminal called The O.G. And the mystery of the O.G.’s true identity and what’s to come will change Night Thrasher’s legacy forever!”
- “Obviously, there's a ton of nineties nostalgia floating around. It feels like a dude on a skateboard is always going to be cool and fun. I'm from the nineties and I have aged and there's a lot in this that is about, ‘What's your legacy? What have you left behind?,’ especially because we haven't seen him for a while. He had to go on a journey of self-discovery and hung out other places for a while to process that ‘I was dead then I wasn't dead.’ And then, ‘What's the world like?’ It’s mostly about him coming home to deal with the crap that he has not dealt with.” – writer J. Holtham
More Marvel News:
- Brie Larson Surprises Marvel Fans at a New York City Screening of “The Marvels”
- Photos: Monica Rambeau & Ms. Marvel Appear in Avengers Campus
- Photos: "The Marvels" Opening Night Fan Event at Disney's El Capitan Theatre
- Disney Pushes Back a Number of Marvel Studios Releases, Including “Deadpool 3″ and “Captain America: Brave New World”
- See What Would Happen if the Sinister Symbiote Bonded with Other Marvel Characters in "What If?… Venom"
- Marvel & Hachette Books Announce “Cosplay the Marvel Way: A Guide to Costuming Culture and Crafting Basics”