Marvel & Hachette Books Announce “Cosplay the Marvel Way: A Guide to Costuming Culture and Crafting Basics”

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Marvel and Hachette Books have announced a new guide to help you Cosplay the Marvel Way.

What’s Happening:

  • In Cosplay the Marvel Way: A Guide to Costuming Culture and Crafting Basics, the book will include a comprehensive guide on how to create your own cosplays from the world of Marvel.
  • In addition, the book will cover everything you need to know before diving into the world of cosplaying.
  • The book is written by Judy Stephens, cosplay producer and co-creator of the Women of Marvel podcast.
  • All-in-all, Cosplay the Marvel Way is ready to celebrate community and the act of being one’s self.
  • Cosplay the Marvel Way: A Guide to Costuming Culture and Crafting Basics will be released on June 18th, 2024 and is available for pre-order now.

More Marvel News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight