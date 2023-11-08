Marvel & Hachette Books Announce “Cosplay the Marvel Way: A Guide to Costuming Culture and Crafting Basics”

Marvel and Hachette Books have announced a new guide to help you Cosplay the Marvel Way.
What’s Happening:
- In Cosplay the Marvel Way: A Guide to Costuming Culture and Crafting Basics, the book will include a comprehensive guide on how to create your own cosplays from the world of Marvel.
- In addition, the book will cover everything you need to know before diving into the world of cosplaying.
- The book is written by Judy Stephens, cosplay producer and co-creator of the Women of Marvel podcast.
- All-in-all, Cosplay the Marvel Way is ready to celebrate community and the act of being one’s self.
- Cosplay the Marvel Way: A Guide to Costuming Culture and Crafting Basics will be released on June 18th, 2024 and is available for pre-order now.
