Original Soundtrack To “The Marvels” Now Available On Major Digital Platforms

The original motion picture soundtrack to the new film from Marvel Studios, The Marvels, is now available to stream on most major digital platforms.

What’s Happening:

The Marvels Original Motion Picture Soundtrack with a score by Emmy-winning composer Laura Karpman is now available at Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music and all digital platforms.

Karpman creates powerful, imaginative scores that push the boundaries of storytelling. Her award-winning music, spanning film, television, theater, interactive media, and live performance, reflects an audacious creative, prodigious, fresh spirit.

Karpman collaborates with the most creative filmmakers of our time, including Misha Green, Steven Spielberg, Alex Gibney, Kasi Lemmons, Rory Kennedy, Sam Pollard and Laura Nix, plus Eleanor, Francis Ford and Sofia Coppola. The five-time Emmy winner’s scores span the HBO hit series Lovecraft Country , the 2020 Oscar-nominated Walk Run Cha-Cha , the Discovery docuseries Why We Hate, the Disney+ What If…? and the acclaimed Ms. Marvel, for which she was recently nominated for two Emmys. In addition to The Marvels, Karpman recently scored American Fiction , which premieres in December.

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson.

What They’re Saying:

Laura Karpman: “The Marvels is the most epic score that I have ever created. I am so proud to bring this extraordinary radical team of Super Heroes to life with new unique sounds of space, percussion, massive orchestra and the human voice.”