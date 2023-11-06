“What If…Wanda Maximoff and Peter Parker Were Siblings?” Unveils Cover

With great power comes great responsibility, of course, but does that motto apply to witches as much as it does for Spider-Man? What If…Wanda Maximoff and Peter Parker Were Siblings? asks that very question and recently revealed the cover for the upcoming release.

Being released July 9th, 2024, this addition to the Marvel What If? novel series follows Wanda Maximoff and Peter Parker in a different universe where they are related.

novel series follows Wanda Maximoff and Peter Parker in a different universe where they are related. All Wanda has ever known is her friendly little neighborhood in Queens. As an infant, after her parents died, she was adopted into a family where her doting Aunt May and Uncle Ben will always be at the breakfast table. One that includes her idiot brother, Peter Parker, who thinks hiding a spider bite, joining a secret fight club, and becoming a superhero are somehow good ideas.

When Wanda’s own powers emerge, blood, chaos, and suspicion follow in their wake. But as she harnesses her power under the guidance of Doctor Strange, Peter is standing beside her in the Sanctum Sanctorum. And as they try to protect New York City, the Parker siblings learn that with great powers, there must also come great responsibilities—and greater loss.

Reeling from tragedy, Wanda finds herself truly alone for the first time in her life. Peter is lost to his own grief, and so she must strike out on her own. But on her first solo outing, she runs into a mysterious speedster—a man named Pietro. And everything she has ever known shatters like glass.

Faced with unbelievable truths, Wanda is forced to choose between the life she knows and the life she could have.

Announced back in June of 2023, Random House Worlds (an imprint of Random House) and Marvel announced a series of adult novels, all set in their own universe within the expansive multiverse, retelling various characters’ origin stories with stark differences.

On March 12th, 2024, What If… Loki was Worthy? will kick off the series, pairing Loki together with Valkyrie.

will kick off the series, pairing Loki together with Valkyrie. Then, in October of 2024, What If…Marc Spector Was a Host to Venom? will pair up Moon Knight and Venom for a particularly Halloween-ready tale.

