Marvel Studios Sets New Creative Team for “Daredevil: Born Again”

Just a couple of weeks after letting go of their writers and directors, Marvel Studios has set a new creative team for Daredevil: Born Again, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dario Scardapane has been tapped to serve as the showrunner for the upcoming Marvel series, which is a new development for Marvel Studios as they have not traditionally used showrunners.

Additionally, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead will direct the remaining episodes of the series.

Scardapane’s recent credits include Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and, more notably, Marvel’s The Punisher on Netflix.

on The hiring of a showrunner is a fairly big development for Marvel Studios, which previously approached their television series in the same way it did its movies.

Earlier this month, Marvel decided to revamp Daredevil: Born Again after screening several episodes and deciding it wasn’t working.

This would be exciting to a lot of fans and be a departure from what was said to be a legal procedural on the first pass, as well as being very different from the typical Disney+ content.

Some scenes and episodes will be kept and former head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman will remain on as executive producers for the series.

