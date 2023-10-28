Marvel Studios Sets New Creative Team for “Daredevil: Born Again”

Just a couple of weeks after letting go of their writers and directors, Marvel Studios has set a new creative team for Daredevil: Born Again, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

  • Dario Scardapane has been tapped to serve as the showrunner for the upcoming Marvel series, which is a new development for Marvel Studios as they have not traditionally used showrunners.
  • Additionally, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead will direct the remaining episodes of the series.
  • Scardapane’s recent credits include Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and, more notably, Marvel’s The Punisher on Netflix.
  • As for Benson and Moorhead, they have recently directed episodes of the second season of Marvel’s Loki on Disney+.
  • The hiring of a showrunner is a fairly big development for Marvel Studios, which previously approached their television series in the same way it did its movies.
  • Earlier this month, Marvel decided to revamp Daredevil: Born Again after screening several episodes and deciding it wasn’t working.
  • Now, The Hollywood Reporter said “ Marvel decided it wanted to harken back to the tone of that first series” from Netflix.
  • This would be exciting to a lot of fans and be a departure from what was said to be a legal procedural on the first pass, as well as being very different from the typical Disney+ content.
  • Some scenes and episodes will be kept and former head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman will remain on as executive producers for the series.

About Daredevil: Born Again

  • The new installment centers on Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, otherwise known as Matt Murdock, an attorney by day and crimefighter by night.
  • Jon Bernthal is also set to reprise his role as the Punisher.
  • Other announced main cast members include:
    • Margarita Levieva
    • Sandrine Holt
    • Michael Gandolfini
    • Arty Froushan
    • Nikki M. James
  • Though production has been halted, there appears to be no change (at this time) to the Spring 2024 release date of Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+.
