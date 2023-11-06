“The Marvels” Final Trailer To Be Revealed During “Monday Night Football”

Monday Night Football is about to go higher, further, faster with the unveiling of the final trailer for The Marvels during tonight’s broadcast.

What’s Happening:

Tonight, November 6th, during ABC ESPN The Marvels will air.

will air. Releasing Friday, November 10th, The Marvels follows Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel), and Monica Rambeau teaming up after their powers become entangled, leading to the trio constantly switching places with each other.

follows Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel), and Monica Rambeau teaming up after their powers become entangled, leading to the trio constantly switching places with each other. The film is a first for Marvel Studios, continuing the story of Captain Marvel Ms. Marvel WandaVision

The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta and stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani.

More The Marvels News: