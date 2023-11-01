“The Marvels” Merchandise Available at Select Theaters While Supplies Last

The Marvels is hitting theaters this month, and Cinemark Theatres shared merchandise available at select theaters while supplies last.
What’s Happening:
- The Marvels will be in theaters on November 10, 2023.
- Cinemark Theatres shared merchandise available at select theaters while supplies last.
Merchandise:
- Cup- $7.50
- Led Tub and Cup Combo- $35
- Popcorn Container- $25 (With side of popcorn $30)
- Led Cup- $15
- Led Popcorn Tub- $25
About Marvel Studios’ The Marvels:
- Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence.
- But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.
- When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau.
- Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.
- Rated PG-13.