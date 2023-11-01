“The Marvels” Merchandise Available at Select Theaters While Supplies Last

The Marvels is hitting theaters this month, and Cinemark Theatres shared merchandise available at select theaters while supplies last.

What’s Happening:

The Marvels will be in theaters on November 10, 2023.

Merchandise:

Cup- $7.50

Led Tub and Cup Combo- $35

Popcorn Container- $25 (With side of popcorn $30)

Led Cup- $15

Led Popcorn Tub- $25

